Drew Barrymore is taking time to 'put wellness first' — without worrying about her weight

Drew Barrymore is getting candid about her approach to self-care.

On Tuesday, the actress and talk show host shared a photo of her scale along with a note that reads: "Say something kind to yourself."

In her Instagram caption, the 46-year-old mother of two — who has spoken openly about body image and fluctuations in her weight — shared how she's using her holiday break to prioritize herself and her well-being. The Never Been Kissed star has committed herself to practicing some healthy living — no longer "eating like crap," meditating, being active — but stressed to fans that her week of wellness had nothing to do with her weight.

"The point of wellness to me is the mental!" Barrymore wrote. "I am exhausted from work. I don’t care what the number says! But, I feel bloated from eating like crap. Sleeping too little. Working so much. I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles! I need a redo reboot. And it doesn’t matter what my number is.

"I wanted to start to show my beginning of the week, to show myself what I was capable of, if I had a week to actually practice that term 'self care' and I think it’s a load, because most of the time, we don’t actually have time to do it!" she continued. "Well, I actually have the time right now! So i am Interested in #WhatAWeekCanDo. Now I know once I go back to kids-work-life balance, I will most likely not be able to live this healthy. But, it’s great to go hard this week on seeing what I can scrape off myself. That is also about eating healthy. Meditation. Walking. And staying balanced. Which is just hard to do in the middle of real life. But it will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first. Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance. P.S. I'M GOING TO INVENT A NEW WAY TO WEIGH."

Story continues

Fans and friends, including stars like Chelsea Handler and Kat Dennings, flooded Barrymore's comments section with messages of support, with many urging her to ditch her scale altogether.

In a 2020 post, Barrymore wrote about her "rollercoaster of a body," noting, "I go up and I go down."

"The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride," she shared. "I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on! That said, there have been times I have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent.

"I have to eat just right and work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls) so DON’T be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food. But not anymore. NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.