Drew Barrymore says this cleanser is 'by far the best' — and it's now just $10 on Amazon

Bioderma put micellar water on the map. Many brands have followed suit with an answer to the buzzy product, but none have lived up to the hype like the original: Bioderma's Sensibio H2O. Drew Barrymore called it "by far the best makeup remover I've ever used," but it does so much more: It'll streamline your skin-care routine and allow you to wash your face without regular water (even if you don't wear makeup). Some reviewers even say it helps prevent wrinkles — less scrubbing! The best part: This celeb-beloved cleanser is currently just $10 at Amazon, thanks to the on-page coupon.

💰 Why is it a good deal?

This top-selling micellar water is on sale in multiple sizes from 3.38 to 16.7 fluid ounces. Because it's a multitasker, micellar water can also save you from buying multiple products, like different cleansers, makeup removers and toners. It's a win-win!

🤔 Why do I need this?

First thing's first: What's micellar water? Micelles are defined as molecular aggregates formed by substances dispersed in a liquid phase. In short, it's science. If you're like me and you favored more creative subjects in school, just think of it as soft bubbly water that'll cleanse your skin quickly without stripping it.

Whether you're a makeup enthusiast or minimalist, micellar water could be your new best friend. It instantly wipes away makeup and other grime, but it also works well as an overall cleanser for any skin type, including sensitive skin. "I love that this gets my face just as clean as cleanser and water before I go to bed," a five-star reviewer shared. "No water everywhere to clean up, and it's quicker and doesn't wake me up like water washing can do. Love this product, will not use anything else!"

Bioderma's cult-classic micellar water is just $10 at Amazon. (Bioderma)

Drew Barrymore says she uses it in different ways, sometimes as the first step in her double-cleansing routine. "I also call it a pre-wash," she said. "Sometimes just to get the pollutants off your face before you even cleanse."

Some fans also use it in their skincare routine as a toner, which makes sense given its balancing, skin-protecting properties. Formulated with a pH of around 5.5 and purified pharmaceutical-grade water, it preserves the skin's natural protective film. This helps protect against pollutants and external irritants, leaving your skin looking fresh and feeling soft.

Drew Barrymore is just one of Bioderma's many celebrity fans. (Getty Images)

💬 What reviewers say

Once a beauty industry secret for professionals in the know (and the celebs they used it on), the secret is obviously out: Nearly 40,000 five-star reviewers rave about the micellar water on Amazon.

👍 Pros

"I love this one!" shared one shopper. "This micellar water leaves your face feeling like you just washed it with water and cleanser. Doesn't feel oily or like you have residue on your face. It just feels clean! Highly recommend."

This gentle cleansing water is ideal for sensitive skin. "I appreciate its soothing properties, which calm and comfort my skin, even on the most sensitive days," said this happy customer. "Its hypoallergenic and fragrance-free formula sets it apart, making it suitable for even the most delicate skin types, whether I'm removing makeup at the end of the day or refreshing my skin in the morning."

Reviewers shared that they've seen an improvement in redness too. "My face has red splotches in the morning that visibly reduce as soon as I use this," another five-star fan shared.

👎 Cons

One user noted that "it's not the best at getting my mascara off, but I'm okay with that." They added, "I have yet to find a product that gets my mascara and face makeup off that my skin can tolerate. This product does not dry out my skin and does a great job of getting face makeup off."

