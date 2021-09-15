Drew Barrymore, 46, Cameron Diaz, 49, praised for ‘aging naturally’ in latest photo

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are BFF goals in Barrymore's latest Instagram photo where the two are being praised as ageless beauties.

The women, who are two-thirds of Charlie's Angels from the 2000 film (also starring Lucy Liu), look cozy in a new shot posted to the talk show host's social media. And although it's been 21 years since the two first appeared as Angels, many are commenting about how it seems that no time has passed.

"Bestie hour with my bestie poo poo!!" Barrymore captioned the photo of herself, 46, and Diaz, 49.

The post was immediately flooded with comments sharing love and support of the dear friends.

"Two stunningly gorgeous women!" one person wrote, while another commented, "2 beauties inside and out."

Most others, however, commented on how "gracefully" the pair has aged.

"I love this, beauty without filters, and enhancers," a fan remarked. "This is what social media needs more of."

Another said, "I love that you are both so natural with no botox and filters!!! Aging naturally is amazing."

While Diaz has admitted to having had Botox in the past, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight in 2014 about her regrets over it. "I've tried [Botox] before, where it was like [a] little tiny touch of something. It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that]'" she said at the time. "I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all."

Even more recently, in February 2020, Diaz revealed that she's refrained from getting anything done at all.

"I've never done anything to my face and I would like to try not to," she shared during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday," she said, in reference to the American socialite known for having excessive plastic surgery.

And while Barrymore added, "Never say never," she told Glamour UK that starting her own cosmetics line Flower Beauty has helped her to learn about different tricks and products to use in order to tackle imperfections.

"Not messing with my face or chasing some unnatural beauty is a standard I live by," she said. "I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more too."