Dressing for Summer Airport Travel Is Weird — These 18 Outfits Won’t Make You Overheat

If picturing yourself on a sunny beach somewhere with a sparkly drink in hand has been getting you through the workweek lately, a lot of Us can relate. Everyone seems to be planning a trip to Europe, Asia or some island down South. What a wonderful and exciting time!

The only aspect of travel that most people (rightfully) dread is that — the travel. Paying for overpriced airport snacks and then sitting on a too-hot airplane for a few more hours isn't ideal, especially when early flights and jet lag are tossed into the mix. It's worth it, of course, but we all know the feeling of desperately needing that post-airport shower!

To actually enjoy the airport — and yes, this is 100% possible — it's essential to dress properly. Lightweight clothing, layers and comfy shoes make all the difference in the world! We found 18 lightweight sets with shorts or pants that will make you even more excited for your trip, including the airport. Just grab one of these, your favorite cardigan and comfy sneakers . . . you're good to go!

Two-Piece Sets With Shorts

1. Biker gal: Lightweight and skin-soft, there's a good chance you'll wear this ribbed outfit for the entire trip and beyond — $20!

2. Total fashionista: Have you ever seen a set that looks so Greece? This set doubles as a fancy outfit when paired with sandals — $37!

3. Stretchy waist: If you're heading somewhere hot hot, you need a set that makes you forget you're wearing clothes — $26!

4. Layered up: Forget the cardigan! This linen-looking set comes with a short-sleeve layer to wear over your favorite tank — $36!

5. High neck: Quiet luxury alert! You'll look like a rich mom wherever you go in this comfy waffle knit set — $25!

6. Barcelona ready: Maybe you're not going to Spain, but the square-neck design will give Euro summer energy wherever you go — originally $40, now $33!

7. Classy chic: This set is comfy enough for the airplane and elegant enough for the office . . . but don't think about the office right now — $37!

8. Frills and fun: A ruffled hem on both the tank and shorts makes this the quiet luxury outfit of the century — $20!

Two-Piece Sets With Pants

9. Linen look: You'll want to wear this linen lounge set from the plane straight to the beach — originally $40, now $34!

10. Crowd favorite: Don't just take our word for it — this is the bestselling tracksuit on Amazon, so you bet it's comfortable — $39!

11. Flattering find: Enjoying the airport starts with feeling like a million bucks. Vertical stripes lengthen your legs, an instant confidence boost — $38!

12. Khaki stripe: It's not about fashion at the airport, but it's about fashion at the airport for Us fashionistas — $39!

13. Early 2000s: Something about this wide-leg set screams Britney Spears. A spandex material makes it ultra-stretchy — $40!

14. Probably royalty: The knit material, cap-sleeve design and jogger-style pants are just a few things we love — $48!

15. Athleisure girl: Pair this set with white sneakers and your favorite travel backpack — you'll be the queen of sporty style — $35!

16. Everyday fave: We're taking it as our sign that this 30% linen short-sleeve set is on sale right now — originally $48, now $31!

17. Button-up: This jogger and button-up duo is just as lightweight as a tank top and shorts — $43!

18. No problems: The reggae music is already playing in our heads! Grab this ocean blue set and get ready for paradise — $37!

