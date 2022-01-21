'Got complimented on my Sorels' — these excellent snow boot dupes are now as low as $47 at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Keeping your tootsies warm and dry for the winter doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg (bad pun fully intended). In fact, you can snag these very stylish Dream Pairs Waterproof Boots now on sale starting at just $47. Many of the more than 8,000 five-star reviewers say they stand up just as well to the cold as more expensive brands like Sorel.
Considering we're still in the thick of winter — and that these boots are insanely cute — this is a deal you're not going to want to pass up.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
Though these Dream Pairs are under the $60 mark, they're not all style over substance. Thanks to 200 grams of Thermolite insulation featured inside each boot, these shoes can keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as −25 degrees F. For added cozy comfort, they also feature a plush faux-fur lining for an extra layer of warmth.
To keep the elements out and the heat in, the boots are made with a seam-sealed, water-resistant construction at the toe, giving them their popular duck boot design. Traditional laces also allow you to tighten the boots to your comfort level and further seal in heat. Since they land at mid-calf, Dream Pairs offer more temperature and weather protection than sneakers or winter booties.
With 12 colors and styles to choose from — including a beige/white combo for a softer color palette, and an all-black design to match with, well, everything — there's a pair you're sure to love.
Beat the cold
Dream Pairs affordability and functionality have reviewers obsessed. According to one, the boots held up flawlessly when it came to the most blustery conditions. "First of all, I live in Minnesota. We just had a huge blizzard and got 24 inches of snow" they said. "This snowstorm hit us like the hurricane of the north....These boots! Man, these boots. My feet were not cold once! My feet did not get wet! I was stylin' in a storm."
Another reviewer added that they passed the ski-trip test. "I purchased them to take on a recent ski trip to Colorado and was concerned about the water from the snow getting inside the boot due to their not being truly waterproof," they related. "I wore these every day for a week in a foot of snow, and not once did my feet or socks get wet. They were great and kept my feet nice and warm! The fit was great as well."
"Are those Sorels?"
Many reviewers also added that these boots held up just as well as other brands with higher price tags. One reviewer even said they were "complimented on my Sorels," when wearing Dream Pairs.
Another added: "I really love them. Took them up to northern Wisconsin for a long weekend playing in the snow with my kids. They function wonderfully! I actually had somebody ask me if they were Sorels, they look that good."
Grab a pair of Dream Pairs in your size and favorite color now before they sell out!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com
Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $450 (was $730), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $370 (was $470), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $249), amazon.com
Beats Studio3, $209 (was $350), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds, $107 (was $170), amazon.com
iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $159), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $510 (was $649), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $600 (was $700), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs, $25 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, $170 with on-page coupon (was $249), amazon.com
Echo 4th Gen, $75 (was $100), amazon.com
Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 (was $400), amazon.com
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, $15 (was $24), amazon.com
Video game deals:
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $70 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
The Medium for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $18 (was $60), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 - PlayStation 4, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $320 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick Vacuum, $230 (was $300), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $108 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete, $140 (was $180), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $24 (was $64.50), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $33 (was $90), amazon.com
Sperry Women's Saltwater Snow Boot, $68 (was $100), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com
Grecerelle Women's Solid Color Chunky Button Pullover Sweater, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean, $18 (was $36), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer with Fat Reducer, $249 (was $350), amazon.com
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Nuwave Brio 14 Quart Large Capacity 6-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven, $120 (was $200), amazon.com
nutribullet Personal Blender, $42 (was $60), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $17 (was $25), amazon.com
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $24 (was $30), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $41 with on-page coupon (was $68), amazon.com
HOOMQING Bed Pillows 2 Pack, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
Columbia Cooling Soft Comfort 3-piece Bedding Set, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $100 (was $160), amazon.com
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $90), amazon.com
Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush with Plastic Tips for Sensitive Dogs and Cats, $13 with code 15G91LDR (was $24), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer 4-pack, $22 (was $40), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $38 (was $50), amazon.com
GE Digital Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale starting at just $88 — but only 'til midnight
This $18 waist trimmer will make you sweat a lot — 'Best thing I've ever bought'
Protect those tootsies with these doc approved sneakers, on sale for $41 at Amazon
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.