'Got complimented on my Sorels' — these excellent snow boot dupes are now as low as $47 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These boots were made for...walking right into your Amazon cart. (Photo: Amazon)

Keeping your tootsies warm and dry for the winter doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg (bad pun fully intended). In fact, you can snag these very stylish Dream Pairs Waterproof Boots now on sale starting at just $47. Many of the more than 8,000 five-star reviewers say they stand up just as well to the cold as more expensive brands like Sorel.

Considering we're still in the thick of winter — and that these boots are insanely cute — this is a deal you're not going to want to pass up.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

Over 8,000 five-star reviewers say these boots kept out the cold and the snow...and let in the style. (Photo: Amazon)

Starting at $47 $66 at Amazon

Though these Dream Pairs are under the $60 mark, they're not all style over substance. Thanks to 200 grams of Thermolite insulation featured inside each boot, these shoes can keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as −25 degrees F. For added cozy comfort, they also feature a plush faux-fur lining for an extra layer of warmth.

To keep the elements out and the heat in, the boots are made with a seam-sealed, water-resistant construction at the toe, giving them their popular duck boot design. Traditional laces also allow you to tighten the boots to your comfort level and further seal in heat. Since they land at mid-calf, Dream Pairs offer more temperature and weather protection than sneakers or winter booties.

With 12 colors and styles to choose from — including a beige/white combo for a softer color palette, and an all-black design to match with, well, everything — there's a pair you're sure to love.

Beat the cold

Dream Pairs affordability and functionality have reviewers obsessed. According to one, the boots held up flawlessly when it came to the most blustery conditions. "First of all, I live in Minnesota. We just had a huge blizzard and got 24 inches of snow" they said. "This snowstorm hit us like the hurricane of the north....These boots! Man, these boots. My feet were not cold once! My feet did not get wet! I was stylin' in a storm."

Story continues

Dream pairs feature plush faux-fur lining to keep your feet extra warm. (Photo: Amazon)

Another reviewer added that they passed the ski-trip test. "I purchased them to take on a recent ski trip to Colorado and was concerned about the water from the snow getting inside the boot due to their not being truly waterproof," they related. "I wore these every day for a week in a foot of snow, and not once did my feet or socks get wet. They were great and kept my feet nice and warm! The fit was great as well."

"Are those Sorels?"

Many reviewers also added that these boots held up just as well as other brands with higher price tags. One reviewer even said they were "complimented on my Sorels," when wearing Dream Pairs.

Another added: "I really love them. Took them up to northern Wisconsin for a long weekend playing in the snow with my kids. They function wonderfully! I actually had somebody ask me if they were Sorels, they look that good."

Grab a pair of Dream Pairs in your size and favorite color now before they sell out!

Starting at $47 $66 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.