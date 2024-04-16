I drank nothing but orange juice for 40 days — here’s what it did to my body

Orange you glad you didn’t try this at home?

Anne Osbourne, from Queensland, Australia, said that she drank orange juice for 40 days straight and she has never felt healthier, USA Today reported.

Osbourne, who goes by @fruitisbeaut on Instagram, posts content on her page about her experience with fruitarianism, a diet consisting of only fruit.

Health experts have complained that the diet is sour grapes when it comes to fulfilling a person’s nutritional benefits or daily caloric intake but that hasn’t stopped people like Osbourne from giving it a shot.

“It’s been a wonderful experience. I’ve felt emotional benefits, physical benefits and spiritual benefits,” Osbourne told her Instagram followers of her 40-day orange juice cleanse, which she did during the Christian holiday of Lent. She said during the juice fast she was able to go “inwards” while having “great physical health, great energy and great wellness.”

The Post reached out to Osbourne for additional comment.

Commenters below her video lauded her for her 40 days of citrus and asked her questions about her process.

"How much juice did you drink every day?" Another asked her.

Anne Osbourne drank nothing but OJ for 40 days. Instagram/@fruitisbeaut

An Australian woman said she drank orange juice for 40 days straight. KD Photos – stock.adobe.com

"You are so inspiring! I just completed a 40 day juice fast also for Lent and I have experienced the same benefits you described.

," another said.

Experts agree that orange juice has some health benefits and is high in vitamin C, which is good for the immune system, heart and promotes collagen production.

It also is an antioxidant that protects your cells against free radicals, according to Mayo Clinic.

Because the body doesn’t produce vitamin C naturally, people need to get it from their diet, but you can have too much of of a good thing, experts warn.

Having 2,000 mg or more of vitamin C could cause health issues like kidney stones or gastrointestinal distress, according to Mount Sinai.

Osbourne says she sometimes drinks 5 liters of orange juice a day which comes out to about 2,620.6 mg, according to Google’s calculations.

Drinking juice, which can be high in sugar, also doesn’t have as many benefits as eating whole fruit.

“All juices are typically stripped of their beneficial fibers that help slow the absorption of sugars and reduce the glycemic index,” registered dietician Abbey Sharp told USA Today.

Orange juice is high in vitamin C — but there is such a thing as too much of it. Getty Images

“So orange juice, even when not sweetened, can cause blood sugar spikes,” she added.

Sharp said that the healthiest juices with higher fiber content will still have pulp in them.

Another potential danger of drinking too much OJ is that oranges are citrus fruits, that are high in acidity. The acidity can damage tooth enamel and cause acid reflux.

Diets of fruit juices that are lacking in calories found in solid foods could also lead to starvation or even death.

Russian vegan raw food influencer Zhanna Samsonova died from starvation at 39 years old.

She said her diet consisted of only fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices.