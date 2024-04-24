Douglas County Past: Volunteers build new Girl Scout camp; Brule hosts sky diving competition

Apr. 23—April 20, 1964

Concert slated for PTA meet at South Range

SOUTH RANGE — At the Washington School PTA meeting Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the Washington School gym, new officers will be installed.

Officers elected are: President, Mrs. James Scanlon; vice president, Mrs. Walter Hooper; secretary, Mrs. James Nyberg; and treasurer, Mrs. Floyd Hoag.

The following program has been announced by Oliver Ledin, principal. Mrs. Gladys Fidelddy and Mr. Louis Thompson will speak on the modern math program.

The Washington School band, under the direction of Mrs. Joyce Udeen, will appear in the annual spring concert.

Poplar recreation area to seek local, tourist trade

A new 100-acre recreation and camping area, geared for the tourist and local business, is expected to be in operation in rural Douglas County by June.

Known as the Poplar campgrounds, the area will be set up for overnight camping and will be able to accommodate many types of recreation.

James Sauter, Superior, the owner, said Monday that the project will include a nine-hole golf course, a clubhouse, a swimming pool, 20 by 50 feet; a children's play area for horseshoes, baseball and other sports; 37 camping sites, showers, picnic areas, electricity for house trailers, firewood and other modern conveniences of outdoor camping.

Sauter said that, in addition, there will be riding horses nearby and canoe trips can be planned down the Brule River.

The Poplar campground is located on Middle River on County Trunk D, 2 miles north of Poplar.

Skydivers are feature of air day

BRULE — Northwestern Wisconsin people will be thrilled by a large skydiving competition for Sunday, May 31 at Valley Farm Lodge Airport (Degermans) on Highway 27 and S — about 15 miles south of Brule being sponsored by the Brule and Poplar-Wentworth Lion's Clubs.

Chuck Yost, Northern Wisconsin's competition and exhibition skydiver and Parachute Club of America Area Safety officer, will arrange and coordinate skydiving activities.

Committee members of the two Lion's Clubs in charge of the event are Bernard Klugow of Brule, general chairman, Leo P. Hiltunen of Brule, secretary-treasurer together with Virgil Byholm and Roy Lyons of Brule, Tony Christensen, and the Rev. Lee Boleman, Lyle Fechtelkotter of the Poplar-Wentworth Club.

Nebagamon scouts set smelt supper

LAKE NEBAGAMON — The second annual smelt supper sponsored by Troop 210 of Lake Nebagamon will be held Friday at the Lake Nebagamon school gym. Supper will be served from 5 to 8 p.m., according to Scoutmaster Tom Johnson. The proceeds of last year's feed were used to purchase tents.

April 21, 1924

Freddie Kelly returns home

Freddy Kelly, local welterweight, returned this morning from Baltimore where he has been fighting for the past several months. Kelly said he expected to remain in Superior at least during the summer.

While in the East, Kelly had five fights, winning three and drawing two. His last fight was last week when he battled Jimmy Brock, a Baltimore welter.

Hardware store blaze causes damage of $500

Fire in the Bingham Hardware store, 716 Tower Ave., caused damage late Saturday that resulted in a total loss of $500 to the building and its contents. The fire originated in a linen closet in the upper floor of the building, which is occupied by J.B. King.

Superior boy discus star

John Hancock, famous Iowa football and track star and a graduate of Superior Central High School, looms as a possible entry in the Olympic games this summer, according to reports from Iowa City. The discus is his event and while in high school he was hailed as a second Jim Duncan.

In his freshman year, before his finger was hurt, he threw the plate 145 feet in a freshman meet with Wisconsin. Critics of the middle west were astonished at his performance, and it was predicted of him that he would easily approach the world's record the following season, but his injured finger interfered.

Superior news in brief

Finds dog — A brown Boston bulldog with a harness and a license No. 1673 has been reported found by Mrs. T.J. Hinch, 1424 Tower Ave., according to a report made to local police.

April 21, 1964

Moose sighted near city

The first reported sighting in the immediate Superior area of a moose in a long, long time came to The Evening Telegram today.

David Provost, 714 N. 21st St., a telegrapher for the Great Northern Railway, sighted the massive animal at about 6:45 p.m. Monday on the Northern Pacific right-of-way at State Line, about 12 miles south of Superior.

Provost said the moose slowly walked from the woods, stayed out for a short time and then slowly returned to the woods. The moose was the first he has ever seen, although he's been a hunter for 30 years.

Motor-driven carts bring warning

Motor-driven carts being used by youngsters on the streets and sidewalks are violating the law, Lt. Glen Matthews warned Monday.

It is illegal to use them any place but on private property, he cautioned parents, pointing out that, in addition, they are hazardous and their operation could result in tragedy.

April 22, 1964

Tent platforms is project at GS camp

GORDON — A tent platform building bee was held at Camp Roundelay, the new Girl Scout camp, east of Gordon, located on Clyde Lake, recently renamed Lake Reflection.

Volunteer fire department men from Gordon and the American Legion members volunteered their services and have completed five platforms.

Refreshments were furnished and served at noon by Mrs. Della Bosley, Mrs. Ervin Bergman and Mrs. Jack Lynch, assisted by scouts Norma Bucholdt, Cheryl Meller and Margaret Whalen. The ladies and cadette Girl Scouts also painted the preservative on the new wood as the platforms were completed.

Volunteer workers included Joachim Hyra, Gene Kaminski, Oddie Bucholdt, Jack Bucholdt, Earl Cathers, Wayne Cathers, Darrel Whalen, Robert Williams, Ted Featherly Jr., Bill Newsome, Bill Bosley, Tom Biscobing and Donald Finstad, and Maxie Newsome.

Bill Newsome also hacked down a huge jackpine which was dead and cut into lengths for firewood.

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.