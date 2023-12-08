Don't want to spend Christmas cooking? 14 holiday meals to-go in Fort Myers, Cape Coral

Keep it simple and get your holiday meal to-go.

Does the thought of eating out or cooking on Christmas Eve or Day have you mumbling “bah humbug?”

If visions of picking up a to-go meal are running through your head, we can help.

Here are 14 options to get you started.

But act quickly before they’re gobbled up.

Blossom & Brie

If this name isn’t familiar to you, it will be soon. The fine folks who bought Rosy Tomorrows Heritage Farm off Nalle Grade Road in North Fort Myers named their new venture after the farm’s beloved ambassadors — Blossom, the donkey family matriarch, and Brie, the Jersey dairy cow. But I digress. Their holiday offerings include soups, hors d’oeuvres, sliders, sweets and half ($125) and whole ($250) Heritage Black turkeys, cooked, sliced and ready to reheat. Confirmed orders can be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 13-17, 20-24 and 27-31. Go to blossomandbrie.com/holiday-offerings for more.

Bob Evans locations have hot or heat-and-serve holiday meals.

Bob Evans

The Farmhouse Feast ($109.99) feeds eight with hickory smoked ham, bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham and corn, dinner rolls, a loaf of pumpkin bread and one pumpkin pie. While supplies last. Turkey and pot roast meals ($119.99 to $154.99) are available too. The turkey and ham family meal ($99.99) serves six. 1420 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, (239) 242-4315; 8940 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, (239) 936-4552; 7071 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, (239) 433-1663; Bobevans.com

Bruno’s of Brooklyn

This popular Italian eatery offers Christmas packages for 2-4, 6-8 or 12-15 people (from $475 to $1,500). Each one has two options (oh, the choices!). Think baked ziti, roast pork, lobster scampi, lasagna, zuppa di mussels, meatballs and sausage and so much more. Call Genevieve for all the delicious details at (239) 278-0211. 2112 Second St., Fort Myers; brunosofbrooklyn.com or follow on Facebook

Cracker Barrel

For $164.99, the holiday ham serves 8-10 and features a whole sugar cane ham, cornbread dressing, macaroni n’ cheese, cranberry relish, roasted gravy, choice of two country sides, sweet yeast rolls, apple streusel pie and pecan pie. Pick up from Dec. 21-28 while supplies last. Prime rib dinner and ham dinner serving 4-6 guests are also offered. 4260 Boatways Road, Fort Myers, (239) 693-2244; 10090 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers (239) 561-6461; Crackerbarrel.com

Farmer Joe's

This giant Cape Coral grocery store has three Christmas dinner options — a 5- to 6-pound baked premium ham with pineapple-infused glaze ($99.99), a fully cooked 5-pound boneless rib roast with au jus ($169.99) or a 14- to 16-pound fully cooked turkey ($99.99). All come with 2 pounds of mashed potatoes, 2 pounds of honey-roasted carrots, 2 pounds of maple bacon Brussels sprouts and 12 Hawaiian rolls. Add on an apple ($13.99), pecan ($14.99) or eggnog pie ($16.99). Order by Dec. 20 for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Call (239) 510-4362 or stop by the event planning center to order. 1401 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral; farmerjoes.com or follow on Facebook

Finish off your holiday meal with a pie or cake from Farmers Market Restaurant.

Farmers Market Restaurant

The oldest restaurant in Fort Myers is helping out on the holidays too with its roasted or smoke turkey breast ($17 per pound), double glazed smoked ham ($17 per pound) and oven roasted beef tenderloin ($20 per pound). If that’s not mouth-watering enough, throw in some Southern sides ($50 for half pan or $25 for 1/3 pan) or whole pies and cakes. To order, email info@farmersmarketrestaurant.com. 2736 Edison Ave., Fort Myers; (239) 334-1687; farmersmarketrestaurant.com

Fresh Market

This holiday ham meal ($99.99) includes a 9-pound bone-in honey ham, 2.5 pounds of white cheddar scalloped potatoes, 2 pounds of green beans, roasted butternut squash with pecans and cranberries, cranberry relish with walnuts and 12 dinner rolls. Place orders before 2 p.m. Dec. 21. Price is valid for pickup between Dec. 21-24. 13499 S Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers; (239) 454-1053; 27251 Bay Landing Drive, Bonita Springs; (239) 390-5948; Thefreshmarket.com

Honey Baked Ham

The $89.99 quarter ham meal feeds eight and has a 5-pound honey baked bone-in ham and your choice of three frozen side dishes. Offer good through Dec. 16. Half ham and turkey feasts, turkey dinner, ham and turkey combinations, and of course, more ham holiday meals are available. $7 off purchases of $50 or more with online coupon if you prepay and pick-up in store Dec. 21. 11609 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers; (239) 275-8100; Honeybaked.com

Mel’s Diner

Grab a hot or cold holiday meal ($89.99 including a whole pumpkin pie (!!!)) for 4 to 6 people. Choose from fresh roasted turkey breast or loin of pork or baked all-natural Virginia ham. All come with homemade stuffing, choice of mashed potatoes and gravy or mashed sweet potatoes, green beans and corn. Locations in Cape Coral (239) 242-0218; Fort Myers (239) 275-7850; Bonita Springs (239) 949-3080; Golden Gate (239) 455-4242 and Naples (239) 643-9898; Melsdiners.com

Metro Diner

The ham or turkey dinners ($119.49) feed eight and come with choice of baked ham or roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed green beans or roasted street corn, cornbread stuffing or macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce and Hawaiian dinner rolls. Order by Dec. 22. 1625 Cape Coral Parkway East, Unit A-101, Cape Coral; (239) 288-0057; metrodiner.com

Publix

Your neighborhood store has a ham dinner ($79.99) that feeds 7-10 and includes a 5-pound sweet slice boneless ham, 2.25-pound sweet potato casserole, 2-pound green bean casserole and 28 ounces of Publix deli marshmallow delight. Order at least 48 hours in advance and before Dec. 22. Publix is closed Dec. 25. A variety of ham dinners and turkey and pork meals (from $49.99 to $139.99 and feeding up to 18 people) are also available. Publix.com for your nearest location.

That BBQ Place will be serving up smoked turkeys to go.

That BBQ Place

This small barbecue joint on Matlacha is offering smoked turkeys for $12 a pound for the holidays. Place your order by Dec. 23 for pickup on the 24th or 25th. Brisket, pulled pork and beef ribs are available as well. Call (239) 312-8557 to place your order. 4590 Pine Island Road, Matlacha. Thatbbqplace.com or on Facebook

Whole Foods

The whole turkey meal ($169.99) feeds eight and includes a roast turkey with gravy, sea salt and cracked pepper green beans, mashed potatoes, traditional herb stuffing and cranberry orange sauce. Order at least 48 hours ahead of pickup date and time. Pickup through Dec. 24. Other meals ($89.99 to $239.99) are available — small turkey meal, braised lamb shank, salmon, smoked turkey — but sell out quickly. 6891 Daniels Parkway, Suite 100, Fort Myers; (239) 935-6550; Wholefoodsmarket.com

Winn-Dixie

For $79,99 you’ll get a 9 to 10-pound Smithfield ham, two baguettes, a 24-ounce serving of homestyle gravy, 28-ounce serving of cornbread stuffing, 24-ounce serving of mashed sweet potatoes, 22-ounce serving of green bean casserole, two 8-inch bakery pies and a two-liter bottle of a Coke product. Order at least 48 hours in advance. Store is closed Dec. 25. Turkey dinner is available too. Supplies are limited for both dinners. Winndixie.com for your nearest location.

Robyn George is a food and dining writer for The Fort Myers News-Press. Send news to rhgeorge@gannett.com.

