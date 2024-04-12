Don't sleep on this! Wayfair's Bedroom Sale is epic with up to 80% off mattresses, pillows, dressers and more

Is it just us or does something about spring make you want to refresh your bedroom? It is the season of renewal, after all. Well, lucky for you, Wayfair's Bedroom Sale — with savings up to 80% off — is in full gear, which means it's the ideal time to treat your sleeping sanctuary to a makeover. Whether you're searching for a new mattress (we found this fan-favorite Sealy option for nearly $700 off), a fresh set of sheets (over 55,000 shoppers give these micro-fiber ones five stars) or a piece of furniture (this six-drawer dresser is not only functional but beautiful to look at), now's the time to shop. Read on for our favorite discounted pieces from Wayfair's Bedroom sale that any home would be lucky to have

Best Wayfair Bedroom Sale deals

Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress $510 $1,199 Save $689 See at Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 14-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress $410 $819 Save $409 See at Wayfair

Mercury Row Hegg Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed, Queen $210 $560 Save $350 See at Wayfair

Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, Queen $22 $44 Save $22 See at Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $20 $100 Save $80 See at Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick Six-Drawer Dresser $310 $689 Save $379 See at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Bedroom Sale mattress deals

Wayfair Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress $510 $1,199 Save $689 More than 4,000 Wayfair shoppers are fans of this Sealy model. Want to know what all the fuss is about? During the Bedroom Sale, you can score a queen size for nearly 60% off. It features Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you slumber. With a medium-firm feel and added lumbar support, it's great for relieving pressure points. $510 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair Sleep 14-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress $410 $819 Save $409 Looking to update the mattress in your spare room with little effort? This bed in a box arrives at your doorstep. CertiPur-US and Oeko-Tex certified, you can rest easy knowing no toxins will contaminate your home. Plus, the 14-inch cooling memory foam and spring combo provides support and comfort. Did we mention it's over 50% off? $410 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Bedroom Sale bed deals

Wayfair Mercury Row Hegg Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed, Queen $210 $560 Save $350 This budget-friendly bed with a tufted headboard and fully upholstered base blends with most aesthetics while providing a comfortable and visually pleasing focal point for the room. Available in other neutrals, there's no need for a box spring here, and there's even space underneath to store a storage bin or two. $210 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Bedroom Sale bedding deals

Best Wayfair Bedroom Sale furniture deals

Wayfair Mercury Row Helmick Six-Drawer Dresser $310 $689 Save $379 We love this dresser for its ample drawer space and sharp good looks — mid-century style shines through the clean lines and walnut veneers. It's the ultimate way to amp up your bedroom or hallway storage. Grab one while it's 55% off. $310 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wade Logan Amoakuh 5-Drawer Dresser $430 $652 Save $222 Add some pizzazz to your bedroom or guestroom with a high boy dresser that holds so much style. Sleek with integrated pulls that create a relief pattern, it works with boho, mid-century and beyond. And the extra storage always comes in handy. $430 at Wayfair

Wayfair Westerleigh 1-Drawer Nightstand $89 $272 Save $183 You don't need to compromise on style when it comes to staying organized. This chic nightstand — choose from 10 colors — has trendy gold hardware and a large drawer to store everything from your sleep mask to book. There's plenty of room on top for a decorative piece, alarm clock and glass of water. $89 at Wayfair