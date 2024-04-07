Don't let the eclipse overshadow boating safety

Apr. 6—AUSTIN — With the widely anticipated total eclipse fast approaching, we know many may be planning to view this phenomenon from a boat or the shores of area waterways. With their often-unobstructed view of the horizon, scenic beauty and lower levels of light pollution, any of the more than 50 bodies of water in the path of totality across the state will make for a truly unique vantage point.

With summer not yet upon us, it is possible the eclipse will be the first time this year many people plan to take their boats out on the water. Texas Game Wardens will be out on the water to patrol Texas lakes and rivers, reminding everyone to follow basic safety precautions.

"We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable eclipse experience," said Cody Jones, Texas Game Warden assistant commander for marine enforcement. "Make a plan to be safe on and around the water by wearing a life jacket, avoiding alcohol and taking a boater education course."

Due to the uniqueness of the eclipse, it is likely you won't be the only boater taking to the water April 8. Consideration and patience will go a long way in making the day enjoyable for everyone.

"In addition to being aware of changes in the environment, like water levels, since the last time you were at the lake, try to be patient at boat ramps and allow for extra time to launch due to traffic," said Kimberly Sorensen, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department boating education manager. "Look around and be considerate of others enjoying Texas' water resources."

To make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, it is important that everyone make safety a priority to prevent an accident from eclipsing your day. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

—Make sure your boat has been properly maintained. Before you head to the boat ramp, go through your spring start-up checklist to ensure everything is in working order and confirm you have the required safety equipment.

—Check boat ramp access. With much of the state recently experiencing or still under drought conditions, it is possible your favorite lake or boat ramp is not currently accessible.

—Be an educated boater. If you plan to operate a boat, you should have your boater education certification. The course is required for anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993 who wishes to operate certain vessels on the public waterways of Texas and can impact the safety of everyone. Certified boater education courses may be taken online or in person.

—Be aware of changing light conditions. It is recommended to anchor in a safe area, out of the normal paths of boat traffic, during the eclipse. If you must drive, use extreme caution and drive slowly. There will likely be many boats anchored with passengers looking toward the sky. You should also review the lighting requirements for your vessel size, make sure they are in working order and use them during the low-light conditions.

—Wear a life jacket. Accidents on the water happen fast. All children under 13 years old must wear a USCG-approved life jacket or personal flotation device (PFD) when on boats less than 26 ft. in length while underway. Adults must have a properly fitting life jacket easily accessible. Kayaks and paddle boards must also have a USCG-approved PFD for each person onboard. If an accident occurs, it is unlikely you will have time to find a life jacket and secure it properly before entering the water, therefore we recommend you always wear your PFD.

—Use the ignition safety switch. Not only is it the law, but it could save your life. Motorboats and personal watercraft must have an engine cut-off switch. The switch consists of a lanyard that must be attached to the boat operator. This safety feature stops the engine when pulled and is designed to keep boaters safe if they go overboard.

—Avoid alcohol. The probability of being involved in a boating accident doubles when alcohol is consumed. Boating while intoxicated is strictly enforced and carries penalties similar to driving while intoxicated, including possible suspension of driver's license.

—Operate at a safe speed. Although there are no numerical speed limits on the water, citations may be issued for excessive speed or reckless operation. Use common sense and always operate at a safe speed — especially in crowded areas.