17 Signs That Are Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Funnier Than You Will Ever Be, Sorry

Another hellish week, another post about the signs that managed to help me laugh through the pain found on r/funnysigns. Please let me know if they do the same for you:

1."Anything to avoid the metric system..."

4 persons max, 1000 kilograms, 5,050 bananas, 6,666 hens eggs, 88 haddock
u/SneakWhisper / Via reddit.com

2."Fore...!!!"

tub of balls posted on a tree with a sign reading sorry about your slice problem, take a ball or two and not walk through our yard
u/Material-Practice-58 / Via reddit.com

3."Found cat, please call."

found cat poster has a photo of mountain lion
u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

4."It's a free country, so it must be okay."

poster for men worshipping boats
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

5."With a recommendation like that, how could we possibly refuse? :)"

come in and have the worst coffee one woman on trip advisor had in her life
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

6."You what?? Ok."

marquee says stop i want to talk about cheese
u/DreadnoughtDown / Via reddit.com

7."They don't recommend it."

3 people max the lift will stop working, it's an old lift don't trust it, we don't
u/rt_99 / Via reddit.com

8."Wonder what the story behind this is."

please don't throw your cigarette butts on the ground with an outline of a chicken smoking
u/Ready_Instruction274 / Via reddit.com

9."Poor vegetables. 😅"

translation on a sign says fuck vegetables
u/Diligent-Being-4921 / Via reddit.com

10."They put this up at my high school..."

weezer wants to tell you never to do molly
u/nintendofan23456678 / Via reddit.com

11."When you teach your cat to read."

sign above the cat bowl says the cat has been fed don't believe her bullshit
u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

12."Okay?!...LOL."

door sign says to text upon arrival
u/Boring-Bath-160 / Via reddit.com

13."Found in the wild at a restaurant."

unattended children will be given an energy drink and taught to swear
u/PessimisticHelper / Via reddit.com

14."That’s what sea said."

boat named that's what sea said
u/TheseAbbreviations41 / Via reddit.com

15."Make it make sense."

door sign reading not an entrance not an exit
u/SuccinctJackalope / Via reddit.com

16."Business is business! Lol!"

marquee reads kids eat free no minors allowed
u/InternalCake75 / Via reddit.com

17."Found this in a gender neutral bathroom."

gentlemen players are requested to only wash their balls in the sinks provided
u/Return_Of_The_Derp / Via reddit.com

