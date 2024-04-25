Donating our son's organs after his death at 22 transformed our tragedy into hope

Losing my son Michael to a fatal accident at the age of 22 was devastating. Donating his organs saved three lives and rewrote our family’s story from tragedy to hope.

Since then, April has become a meaningful month for our family. It's National Donate Life Month, when we celebrate the life Michael lived and the life he gave.

The parents of Michael Wells, seen here as a child, donated his organs after he was in a fatal accident at 22.

In December 2018, my wife, Tami, and I got the worst call a parent can receive. Michael had been in a serious accident and was at the hospital. We rushed to Michael’s side, held his hands and hoped for a miracle. Michael had been without oxygen for too long, but his doctors and nurses made every effort to save his life. After five grueling days, we learned that Michael was brain dead. I had to say goodbye to my firstborn son and namesake.

At that time, a member of the Tennessee Donor Services team contacted Tami and me to let us know that Michael was among the few individuals – less than 2% – whose circumstances at death make them eligible organ donors. Knowing we would gladly accept a transplant affirmed our decision for Michael to be a donor hero.

TDS walked with us every step of the way, supporting our family and grieving alongside us. Michael’s heart, both kidneys and liver went to three individuals on the waiting list. While we mourned our beloved boy, we knew without a doubt that we had made the right decision – for him and for us.

After Michael Wells' fatal accident at the age of 22, his parents donated his organs, with his heart going to Rose Hajjar, now 16. From left are Jackson Wells (Michael's brother), Tami Wells, Rose Hajjar and Mike Wells.

Our family was so moved by the entire experience that I envisioned a new future for myself helping others navigate organ donation. Two years later, I joined the TDS team as a hospital development coordinator in Knoxville. My work includes educating nurses and care teams about their key roles as connectors of donor families with recipients. More than 3,000 Tennesseans are awaiting a donor hero like Michael, and I am honored to help facilitate more lifesaving gifts.

When I train hospital employees, I show a video of a young girl named Rose. At 11, Rose needed a lifesaving transplant, and her healthy beating heart came from my son. Tami and I had a rare opportunity to meet Rose, and our bond was immediate. Since then, Rose and her family have become family to us. We spend every Thanksgiving together and celebrate milestones throughout the year. Michael’s light shines on in Rose, now a thriving, healthy 16-year-old.

You have the power to be the gift and have your legacy and light live on. Join me in honoring Michael and other donor heroes this Donate Life Month. Register to be an organ donor at BeTheGiftToday.com.

Mike Wells, Tennessee Donor Services Hospital Development Coordinator

