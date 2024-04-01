Donald Trump's Latest 'Cash Grab' Is Getting Criticism From Every Corner of the Internet

Donald Trump is juggling multiple civil and criminal cases along with his 2024 presidential campaign and it seems that life is getting expensive. While many Americans would look for a second job to pick up the slack, the former president is adding to his merchandise line in hopes that his voter base will add a bit of liquidity to his financial portfolio.

To no one’s surprise, avid Donald Trump critic John Oliver took the time from his Sunday, March 31 broadcast of Last Week Tonight to share his thoughts on the former president’s latest merchandise drop. He’s calling it a “cash grab” and he probably isn’t wrong about this. “This year, more than ever, everything Trump does is going to be a cash grab,” Oliver explained, per Deadline. “This year has been one of the few times he’s actually been asked to pay the price for his actions but already, he’s got other people footing the bill.”

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump introduced his new line of signature shoes at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on February 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

There’s nothing like Donald Trump “monetizing his bad behavior” with his mugshot and the “Not Guilty” text on the front of a T-shirt — and yes, his fans are scooping up whatever he’s selling. But Oliver noted the hypocrisy of it all. “That is a man who talks non-stop about how he’s one of the richest men on Earth, begging strangers for money in a hostage video that looks like it was filmed in a house haunted by the world’s tackiest ghosts,” he noted of Donald Trump’s latest money plea video.

The former president has been hawking everything from shiny gold sneakers to cologne these days. It all seems random and rather haphazardly slapped together, but it’s the Trump Bible that is fueling TikTok spoofs. Content creator Leah Knauer is having a field day taking a satirical look at the contents of the former president’s Bible, turning pages with a tiny hand. “And on the seventh day, Jesus filed for bankruptcy for the seventh time,” she joked. “That’s my favorite from Chapter 11.” Her five videos have generated millions of views, so she clearly struck a nerve on the internet.

But Donald Trump knows his MAGA audience, and they continue to buy his merch. He’s likely counting on them to defray some of his legal bills that are mounting at an astonishing pace. With more products likely coming down the pike, Donald Trump might be the most unexpected lifestyle influencer of 2024.

