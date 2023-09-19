Donald Trump Reveals Son Barron’s Future May Start by Following in His Dad’s Footsteps

Despite nearly all of Donald Trump’s kids being constantly under the microscope and in the spotlight, not much is known about his and Melania Trump’s son Barron Trump. While his height of 6’8 has made people speculate about a possible sporting career in the future, it turns out he may be following his father’s and half-siblings’ footsteps instead.

During the Sept 15 interview with the Settle for More author Megyn Kelly, Donald discussed a lot about Barron (which comes as a shock for many considering the alleged blowout he and Melania had over him using his son’s photo in a meme).

Along with divulging that he and Barron “actually get along very well,” he mainly talked about Barron’s future. College is right around the corner for him, and many have wondered where he’ll jet off to get his life started. Turns out, his father’s alma mater is a very distinct possibility.

“Barron’s very tall – about six-eight. And, he’s a good kid. He’s a good-looking kid. He’s a great student, very good student,” Donald said, adding that he and Melania are “looking at” the possibility of Barron attending the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

For those that don’t know, Donald, along with his kids Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump have all graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. Donald Jr. and Ivanka graduated from the Wharton School, while Tiffany graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

(His son Eric Trump was the only one who went to Georgetown University instead.)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Per AP News, Donald’s relationship with the Wharton School is reportedly a bit more on the complicated side, with many parts of the school not proudly showing he went there like many of their other accomplished alumni. But since three of his kids went there still, there’s still a major chance Barron would go (and potentially have a good time there).

For those who don’t know, Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr., born in 1977, Ivanka, born in Oct 1981, and Eric, in 1984. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, born in Oct 1993, and then he welcomed his fifth child named Barron, born in March 2006, with his current wife Melania Trump.

