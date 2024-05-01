‘Don’t Dallas my Fort Worth’: A funny guide to a happy, superior life in Cowtown

Fort Worth is one of the fast growing cities in the U.S. and the 13th largest, according to census data. Navigating the city can be both a joy and a curse.

The city has gained more people than any other city in Texas between April 2020 and Jan. 1, 2023. Not surpringly, the Metroplex’s population topped 8 million, according to the Texas Demographic Center. The center’s 2022 population estimates show what many in Dallas-Fort Worth already knew — North Texas is booming. One study predicts it will be the nation’s biggest metro by 2100.

But fret not Fort Worthians, new and old. Help is on the way from — wait for it — social media.

When a Reddit user recently wrote: “What’s a Fort Worth ‘life hack’ everybody living here should know?,” the comment board went radioactive, lighting up like the Christmas tree on Sundance Square. From personal opinions, suggested life hacks and sensible tips were offered. Some were valuable information.

Fort Worth is a quaint town just west of Dallas. When residents feel like the city is getting too big or expensive, they will often remark, “Don’t Dallas my Fort Worth,” because of the small town essence they love so much.

From the Cultural District to West 7th entertainment district and the Stockyards, there is no shortage of things to do. However, sometimes these activities bring traffic or make restaurant reservations an impossibility. Ultimately, these problems make townsfolk feel more like they live in Dallas.

Residents of our fair town do have tips to avoid these annoyances born out of a love for charming Cowtown.

“Don’t go to Dallas. Don’t try to go downtown and find parking. That’s your life hack. Stay in FW, it’ll be worth it lol” wrote a reddit user.

So, to learn more about the place worth staying, here are best kept secrets from locals who know how to work their beloved small town.

All reddit users are anonymous so no names will be attached to these quotes. If you want to read the whole reddit thread, feel free to scroll through the page.

“Don’t go anywhere near the Zoo (or S University Drive for that matter) on spring break.” Between the Zoo and I-35, traffic gets very backed up, especially with the ongoing construction.

“Joe T Garcia’s (in Stockyards) is kind of a tourist trap, but it’s become part of our culture. Someone you know has had their rehearsal dinner or reception there. Go on a weekday night, be open to standing in line a little, sit in the garden, get a pitcher. Peak Fort Worth. Incredible.” Joe T’s is cash only.

“Also: Esperanza’s has the Joe T’s menu plus way more, and the wait is nothing in comparison. Go for brunch and get the chilaquiles — it’ll feed two and is super cheap.”

“If it’s a Tim Love establishment, the food will be under seasoned and overpriced.” Residents appreciated this comment.

“Watch air shows for free in the Walmart parking lot.”

“Skip airport parking. Park at a train station for cheap and take the train right into terminal B.”

“The bar located in the train station will let you take booze on the train.”

“Camp BOO-ie, not BOW-ie. Foch like gauche, not Fock.”

“Also, it’s Bryant Irvin, not Bryan Irving. Ugh even people who’ve lived here all their life say it wrong!”

“SLOW DOWN when you pass through Westover Hills when you’re driving down Roaring Springs, those cops are not messing around.” Another highly agreed with tip.

And for the book worms, “Get a library card for free then download the Libby app for free on your phone or kindle. Proceed to rent any book you want for free (audio book included) and if the library doesn’t have the selection you want you can request it and 9/10 they will buy a digital selection of it for you. Includes newspaper media plus magazines. An unrivaled value.”