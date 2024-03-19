Don Cheadle Just Told Us the Activity That Helps Relieve His Inflammation

Plus, in this interview he talks about his favorite ways to stay active and his advice for supporting climate-friendly initiatives.

You probably expect to catch Don Cheadle in movies, whether he’s preparing for the next Marvel movie or his upcoming film Unstoppable. Today, however, you’ll see the award-winning actor starring in a commercial for … chips? That’s right—in the newest advertisement for PopCorners, Cheadle enters a 1920s-era speakeasy that’s hiding popped-corn snacks instead of booze.

Considering Cheadle says he’s a guy who “doesn’t tend to snack a lot,” we were interested in talking with him about his partnership. Plus, he chatted with EatingWell about life in general, from how he stays active to his favorite way to alleviate inflammation. Read through the rest of our interview to get the scoop on these topics and more.

EatingWell: What’s your favorite way to stay active and feel healthy?

Cheadle: It depends. Whether it’s a walk, getting in the gym, lifting free weights, jumping rope or getting on the elliptical or treadmill, I just try to stay really active. And now, if I don’t exercise, I miss it. I think that endorphin rush has become something I love. When I’m around the facilities that have it, I love to cold plunge for contrast therapy, too.

EatingWell: What made you want to start cold plunging?

Cheadle: [I would] often go to this facility in Hawaii that had one, and I had never done it before. I love to swim in the ocean, and sometimes it can get pretty cold in the mornings. But doing the contrast therapy, going back and forth between hot and cold plunges, was kind of new to me. I had never done it before. Once I had done it, I was like, ‘This is great!’ I deal with inflammation, and I golf a lot, so doing it right after golfing is great for my back.

EatingWell: Why did you decide to partner with PopCorners?

Cheadle: The concept of the speakeasy—eating something so good that it should be illegal—is a funny sendup for the product. It made sense to me, and I like the product being an alternative to something fried. White cheddar is probably one of my favorite flavors.

EatingWell: What’s a food you turn to when PopCorners isn’t around?

Cheadle: PopCorners is on a lot of the sets that I work on, but I’m pretty regimented in how I eat. I like to snack between lunch and dinner. I try to stay five to six weeks away from Avengers shape, in case I get the call and they say, “It’s time.”

EatingWell: You’re so involved in climate-friendly initiatives. What is one accessible action you think people can take to protect our planet?

Cheadle: Take an inventory of your life and see personally what you do that you could do better, from recycling to watching water consumption, to being smart about your driving habits. But really, those small personal things—they’re good and additive. The bigger initiative is supporting candidates that champion these causes and educating yourself about groups that are working hard to push for change. Individual consumption doesn’t compare to what corporations are doing, so we have to become a collective to push for changes to be made.

EatingWell: What does eating well mean to you?

Cheadle: I think it means paying attention to your body, which is going to require going to the doctor, getting the bloodwork, getting an exam and understanding who you are. Each individual is different, and our needs are different. Talk to a nutritionist. There’s so much info out there now you can glean from doing your own research. Of course, the bloodwork and labs have to be done by a doctor, but there are things online that can be helpful. But mostly, eating well means to stay active, eat as cleanly as you can, try to stay away from processed foods and trans fats and just move your body.

