Dog Whose Owner Died in an Attempt to Save Him Has People Heartbroken

It's a story almost too heartbreaking to be true. The future of a dog in San Antonio, Texas is in jeopardy after his owner was fatally struck from an oncoming propane truck. Now life for poor Beans is uncertain, and his owner's family have reportedly said they'll put the dog down instead of taking him in.

It's a sad situation which has only gotten sadder.

According to Kens 5, San Antonio police were called to I-10 East near Dietrich Road a little after 10 pm on April 14 on the reports that a man was hit and killed. The man, later identified as 30-year-old Trevor Tardy, was trying to get his two dogs back into his RV which had broken down on the side of the road.

San Antonio police originally reported that Tardy was struck chasing the dogs down the street, but a witness has since said he was merely putting the dogs back into his vehicle when he was struck.

One of the dogs, Beans, was seriously injured in the crash. His leg was badly hurt, to the point that Melissa McCallister, Founder, Red Fern Animal Rescue, said they're trying to determine if "the leg is salvageable or not."

Both dogs were originally taken into custody by Animal Care Services after Tardy's death. But now, in a cruel turn of events for the dog, Tardy's family can only care for one of the dogs and have chosen Tardy's other dog to care for — not Beans. Leaving Beans to fend for himself in the shelter.

"It's an emotional, story to hear," McCallister told the news outlet. "Thinking about this animal being left behind in a in a busy shelter and already having injuries and not knowing what is, you know, not knowing what is going to happen."

She told KENS 5 that they "just want to do right and help the remaining animal that does not have a home, so that at least there can be some semblance of a small happy ending at the end, at least for part of this tragic story," she explained.

Beans will need lots of medical care due to his injuries. A GoFundMe page has since been started by McCallister and associate Destiny VanZandt to help pay for his expenses and care. It's since raise over $2,200.

On the page they claim that Beans "was left to be euthanized." A heartbreaking turn of events if true.

"He is the sweetest dog and his heart is broken," they wrote. "Beans often cries not understanding why he was left behind."

The dog is currently getting more medical treatment on his wounds, but what hurts the most is knowing the dog has lost so much in so little time.

"The most gut wrenching part is knowing that he will never be able to see his owner the last thing he will remember is the traumatic transition from being owned to being homeless," they wrote. "Donations are needed for his ongoing medical treatment and evaluations."

