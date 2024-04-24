Dog needed a leg amputated after rescue — but this ‘snuggly’ dog is ready for a home

Named after an accomplished scientist, this “gentle giant” has made an accomplishment of her own.

Madam Curie, a “snuggly dog” at a Tyler, Texas shelter, “quickly” recovered from a leg amputation after she was rescued with a broken leg, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in East Texas said in an April 24 post.

The 5-year-old Great Pyrenees/Retriever mix is ready for a home to give her “all the affection,” the shelter said.

“She is well-mannered, smart and loyal to those around her!” according to the shelter, adding that she is good with other pets in the home.

Marie Curie, the dog’s namesake, is the only woman to have ever won a Nobel Prize twice, according to the Nobel Prize website.

Tyler is about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

