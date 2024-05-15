Rescue dog enjoys first look at blue whale, footage is ‘priceless’

A San Diego whale-watching captain this week shared a short but wonderful video clip showing a dog intently observing a surfacing blue whale.

“First Mate Fin reporting for whale-spotting duty!” Capt. Dom Biagini, owner of Gone Whale Watching San Diego, stated via Instagram.

Biagini added: “This is the first time I’ve taken Fin with me on a filming expedition, and he had a blast searching for all the wildlife.”

Blue whales, which can measure nearly 100 feet and weigh 200 tons, are the largest creatures on the planet.

The footage was captured by Erica Sackrison, also with Gone Whale Watching, and one can’t help but wonder what was going through Fin’s mind as the majestic leviathan revealed its massive fluke befor a deep dive.

Several Instagram followers chimed in with comments, including this from Sackrison:

“1. ‘You can swim under me any time now.’

“2. ‘I wonder if you taste like chicken.’ ”

Other observations:

–“So freaking cool. Go Fin!!!

–“This is everything! 💙💛”

–“Priceless…. What they must think as they slip back under.”

–“I wonder if he can hear them singing underwater.”

Biagini told FTW Outdoors that Fin is a 5-year-old mixed yellow lab/golden retriever that he rescued near the U.S.-San Diego border.

On Instagram, Biagini reflected on the evolution of Fin as a whale-watching companion:

“The first time I took Fin on the boat was when he was a puppy, and he promptly sprinted to the front of the boat and jumped off into the bay! 😂 We’ve come a long way since then!”

