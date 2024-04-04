Dog was at Florida shelter for 100 days. Then on the 101st, his luck took a turn

A Florida shelter dog spent 100 days waiting for a home — then on the 101st, his luck took a turn.

That day, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said a woman who felt a special connection to the pup took him home, ending his time at the shelter.

“She is so excited to spoil him and let him (sunbathe) in her big backyard for all of his days,” the humane society wrote April 3 in a Facebook post.

Duke was a stray when he landed at the shelter in December. He stayed for months needing a new home, but he kept getting overlooked.

“Duke was so sweet, but he was full of energy and loved to be vocal so he was passed up often,” the animal organization told McClatchy News in an email. “Most dogs get adopted before that 100-day mark.”

The pup got a second chance after the woman who adopted him experienced an emotional loss. One of her pets recently died, and “she was feeling lonely when she fell in love with Duke.”

When the shelter announced that the woman adopted Duke, several social media users chimed in to congratulate the two on their next chapter.

“We are so happy Duke found his perfect family member,” the shelter said.

Dog was overlooked at Florida shelter — but new owner was ‘ready for the challenge’

Dog returned to Florida shelter and started ‘quickly declining.’ Then came good news