When does summer start? When does it end? What about the unofficial start and end?

We are about a day away from the unofficial start of summer.

While not official, many people look to the Friday of Memorial Day weekend as the first day of summer. It's when most summer businesses have opened for the season, it's the first time many families visit shore towns and the three-day weekend usually gives places an early jump on making money for the summer.

But here are some other big dates we're looking forward to over the next few months.

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is the final Monday of May. This year, it will be celebrated May 27.

Fireworks launched from Windward Beach in Brick reflect off the Metedeconk River Thursday night, July 6, 2023.

When is Father's Day?

Father's Day will be celebrated June 16 this year.

When is the first day of summer 2024?

The first day of summer this year will be Thursday, June 20. The season will last until the start of fall, which starts Sunday, Sept. 22.

When is Labor Day?

If Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, than Labor Day is the unofficial end, and it comes early this year. Labor Day will be Sept. 2. The earliest it can ever be is Sept. 1.

