How does foster care in Summit County work? Here are the details

Summit County Children Services is always looking for qualified foster parents to help care for children in its custody, particularly teenagers and other school-aged children.

At any given time, there are more than 850 children in the custody of Summit County Children Services (SCCS) with only an average of 150 foster homes available.

That's not enough to care for every child, and SCCS is always looking for more qualified people to become foster parents.

Below, SCCS answers some basic questions about foster care and what to do next if someone is interested in fostering or adopting a child.

Q: How does Summit County Children Services become involved with children?

A: Families and children come to the attention of SCCS due to reports of physical abuse, neglect and dependency. Common underlying factors are parental substance use and addiction and mental health needs.

Q: What happens to children when the agency needs to remove them from a home?

A: SCCS strives to place children with their kin when removal from their home is necessary. At this time, more than 40% of children in the agency’s custody are placed with kin.

Q: If children are not placed with relatives, are they placed in a foster home?

A: Yes, depending on the needs of the child, they will be placed in a SCCS family foster home or private network foster home. Children who have significant behavioral and/or mental health needs may be placed in a residential treatment center, which is the most restrictive placement for a child. Kinship homes and foster homes are preferred so that children can live in a family setting.

Q: In general, what does someone need to qualify to be a foster parent?

A: There are several general requirements which include, but are not limited to, stable income, adequate housing, clearing a criminal background check, physical and emotional fitness, and the drive to help families and children.

Q: What do successful foster parents have that others do not?

A: A support system. This is the No. 1 most important requirement that we have. Those foster parents who naturally have or build around them a strong support system are the most successful.

Q: Does Summit County help pay for the cost of fostering a child or children?

A: SCCS pays a per diem for children placed in foster care. It is a reimbursement, so the foster parent does not get paid until the child is placed in the home and they are paid for the nights that a child sleeps overnight in the foster home. Payments are issued monthly.

Q: If you want to learn more about fostering Summit County children, what should you do next?

A: Visit SCCS's website at www.summitkids.org and attend one of our foster care information meetings and or a foster care open house. They are held regularly, and a list can be found on our website.

Q: If you’re interested in adopting a child, rather than fostering, what should you do next?

A: SCCS does not approve home studies for adoption only. If you are interested in adoption only, visit the OhioKAN website: ohiokan.ohio.gov

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County Children Services answers questions about fostering kids