What does about $2,275 a month rent you in Westchester and Rockland? Take a look

Where can you find Westchester and Rockland rental apartments in about the $2,275-a-month range?

Most tend to be in New Rochelle, White Plains, Yonkers — cities where apartment supply is far greater — but can be found in some towns and villages, such as Ossining and Haverstraw.

The asking rents in online listings may or may not take into consideration incentives, such as a discount on rent that may be offered at a given time. Rental figures also may not cover additional fees and other costs.

Here's a sampling of units advertised online recently in the $2,275 monthly range. Keep in mind that one or more could be rented or taken off market by this article's publication time or the asking rent could have changed.

The Continuum, an apartment building at 57 Bank St. in White Plains, photographed April 24, 2024.

Rent listed from $2,354 a month

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 420-square-foot apartment available on July 8 in a building at the foot of a Metro-North train station. Building amenities include a rooftop deck, lounge, pool, and poolside terrace. There's a fitness center, an on-site dog area, and Bronx River Parkway Trail is close by.

The exterior of The Millennia at 20 Burling Lane in New Rochelle, photographed April 24, 2024.

Rent listed from $2,280 a month

A 575-square-foot studio in a building with recreation and fitness center amenities, and office space. Other amenities include 24-hour concierge, barbecue grills, bike storage, a fire pit, outdoor lounge, a social room, and parking.

7 Sherwood Avenue in Ossining, Oct. 13, 2023.

Rent listed from $2,300 a month

An 800-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with parking. Ossining village’s downtown is to the west, which is home to numerous restaurants, stores and a craft-beer brewery. There are hiking trails nearby.

The exterior of River Tides at 1133 Warburton Avenue in Yonkers, photographed April 24, 2024.

Rent listed from $2,175 a month

A 473-square-foot studio, available June 17, in River Tides at Greystone, a building with views of the Hudson River and the Palisades cliffs with a path that leads to the neighboring Metro-North train station. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, a club lounge overlooking the Hudson, a fitness center, a river view pool with a sun deck, a barbecue area, a spa, and enclosed garage parking as well as electric charging stations.

10 Forest Drive, an apartment building at Mountainside Apartment complex on Route 202 in Garnerville. Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Rent listed from $2,200 a month

An 800-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in the Garnerville hamlet of Rockland County’s Haverstraw town. The apartment is close to three state parks, the Palisades Parkway, routes 202 and 9W, and the Haverstraw Ferry, according to the listing.

Michael McKinney covers growth and development in Westchester County and the Lower Hudson Valley for The Journal News/lohud.com and the USA Today Network.

