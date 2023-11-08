Do I need to worry about space heaters? Here’s what experts say — and how to use one safely.

Experts say you should never go to sleep with a space heater on or leave one unattended with kids or animals around. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Getty Images) (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Getty Images)

As temperatures start to drop around the country, some people are using space heaters to help warm up their houses. But these devices can be dangerous: Heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in American homes and the vast majority of home heating fire deaths involved stationary or portable space heaters, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Despite their risks, electric space heaters are popular. But how concerned should you be about space heaters, and how can you use them safely? Experts break it down.

What's happening

Space heaters are repeatedly linked with tragedies. Local fire departments responded to an estimated average of 44,210 home structure fires caused by heating equipment, including space heaters, each year from 2016 to 2020, per the NFPA. Fire departments around the country repeatedly warn about potential dangers associated with space heaters and urge people to use them safely.

Do I need to worry?

Both fire safety and consumer product safety experts say it's important to at least be aware of the potential dangers of space heaters. "I spent 23 years as a fire investigator for the state of West Virginia," Mark Lambert, director of fire service at West Virginia University, tells Yahoo Life. "I would never myself or let any of my loved ones go to sleep with a space heater on or leave one unattended with kids or animals. They're just too dangerous."

There are a few reasons why space heaters can be fire hazards, Lambert says: The devices themselves can overheat and catch fire, and they can also cause materials around them to ignite. Using an extension cord with a space heater increases the risk of fire, as well as plugging the device into a power strip, Patty Davis, spokesperson for the Consumer Product Safety Commission, tells Yahoo Life.

A lot of people will also use the same space heater for years, Lambert points out. "Older space heaters may not have modern safety features," he says. That also raises their risk of causing a fire, he says.

Space heaters also have a hidden hazard: They can cause overheating — aka hyperthermia — especially in kids, people with disabilities and older adults who may have difficulty leaving a room that's too hot, Davis says. "Hyperthermia can result in death," she adds.

If you have allergies and asthma, it's worth considering that space heaters may affect the indoor air quality, Dr. Purvi Parikh, allergist and immunologist with the Allergy and Asthma Network, tells Yahoo Life. These devices can burn off gunk and dust that accumulate on their filters, creating a distinct smell and releasing these remnants into your indoor air. "It can make allergies and asthma both worse," Parikh says.

Overall, Lambert says there are "too many variables" with space heaters for him to personally feel comfortable using one. "I did more than one fatal fire that involved a space heater, and they involved families and children," he says.

What can I do about it?

Despite the potential hazards of using a space heater, experts say you don't need to avoid them if you rely on space heaters for warmth. "I don't think you should freak out and throw your heater out if you need it, but it's a tool, and you need to be aware of the dangers associated with it," Lambert says.

"Most heating fires can be avoided by making sure heating equipment is in good working order, that it’s used and maintained properly, and that combustible items — furniture, blankets, bedding, drapes — are kept well away from heating equipment," Susan McKelvey, communications manager at the NFPA, tells Yahoo Life.

She also recommends monitoring your space heaters carefully and using them according to the manufacturer's instructions. "Always stay in the room when space heaters are in use and to turn them off when you leave the room, leave your home or go to sleep," McKelvey says.

You'll also want to place your space heater on a stable, level, flat and non-flammable surface — "not on rugs or carpets," Davis says.

If your space heater is five or more years old, it's a good idea to check to make sure it has modern safety features like automatic shut-off if the device is tipped over or overheats, Lambert says. If not, consider investing in a new one.

"Choose a space heater that has been tested and certified by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as such as UL — Underwriters Laboratory — or ETL — Electrical Testing Laboratories," Davis says. "These heaters meet specific safety standards."

The main takeaway

Space heaters can and do cause fires, making it important to be mindful about how you use them. However, experts say it's possible to use electric space heaters safely. If your model is new, is in good working condition, has safety features like automatic shut-off in case of overheating or tipping, and you never leave it unattended when it's on, you should be fine to use a space heater.