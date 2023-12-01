Do I need to worry about having sex while pregnant?

Experts weigh in on the risks — and potential upsides — of having sex while pregnant. (Photo illustration: Ivana Cruz for Yahoo News; photo: Shutterstock) (Photo illustration: Ivana Cruz for Yahoo News; photo: Shutterstock)

When you get pregnant, there are lots of questions about what you can and cannot do. Your doctor might go over foods and activities to avoid, and what vitamins to take, but unless you ask, they might not always discuss sexual activity. And if you do ask, they might only discuss general guidance around penetrative sex. But when it comes to pregnancy sex, there are plenty of things to consider. Is it safe to have oral sex during pregnancy? Should you be concerned about UTIs, or even sexually transmitted infections (especially given the current rise in the latter)? It actually all depends, so here’s what you should (and shouldn’t) worry about when it comes to having sex while pregnant.

First, are there benefits to having sex while pregnant?

“Sex can be a great stress reliever and [source of] physical activity both during pregnancy and outside of pregnancy,” says Dr. Tamika Cross, an ob-gyn and adviser for pH-D Feminine Health. She tells Yahoo Life that sex (of all kinds) can not only help improve one's mood and sleep, it can even offer relief for back pain and other pregnancy-related discomfort.

Furthermore, certain sexual acts can be beneficial near the due date.

“Semen contains a hormone called prostaglandin that is known to soften the cervix near the time of birth. Data is mixed on whether this actually works, but it is a common recommendation,” says Dr. Lyndsey Harper, an ob-gyn and the founder and CEO of Rosy. She says nipple stimulation also releases oxytocin, which can also help with labor. Harper adds that enjoying this earlier in pregnancy won't trigger early labor.

What are some common fears about having sex while pregnant?

Some people worry that penetrative sex might harm the fetus, or that it might even harm the pregnant person. Other concerns include fear of infections and fear of membrane rupture. But rest easy: Experts agree that these issues are generally nothing to worry about in a low-risk pregnancy.

“Sex during a low-risk pregnancy doesn't pose harm to the developing [fetus], as they are well-protected by amniotic fluid, uterine muscles and the cervix and mucus plug,” says Rhiannon John, sexologist at Bedbible. John adds that as long as the pregnancy is low-risk, neither sex nor orgasm will lead to miscarriage or preterm labor.

When might your provider advise against sex during pregnancy?

In some cases, it may be best to avoid intercourse. “Your physician or provider may have you refrain if you have unexplained vaginal bleeding, your cervix is dilating prematurely, you have placenta previa (a condition in which your placenta covers your cervix) or if you have been experiencing premature contractions,” says Dr. Erica Montes, who is also an ob-gyn and p-HD Feminine Health adviser. She says placenta previa is especially dangerous, as intercourse might lead to bleeding, which can be harmful for both the fetus and the pregnant person.

When dealing with a high-risk pregnancy that involves issues like cervical insufficiency or any of the conditions cited by Montes, a provider may recommend “pelvic rest.” This can mean anything from refraining from putting anything in the vagina, to avoiding any sexual activity that might result in orgasm. Always be clear about a provider’s instructions.

How worried should you be about STIs?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every pregnant person should be tested for at least HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B and C (and, if they are at risk of infection, chlamydia and gonorrhea) early in their pregnancy. While most providers perform these tests at early prenatal appointments, it’s worth asking to have them done if they aren’t immediately offered.

Cross warns that STIs like syphilis can pass through the placenta and lead to problems with the pregnancy. The CDC recently raised the alarm about skyrocketing cases of congenital syphilis, with many cases attributed to a lack of prenatal care. According to a CNN report, out of more than 3,700 babies born with syphilis in the U.S. in 2022, nearly 300 were stillborn or died.

Syphilis isn't the only STI that can put parents and babies in danger. “An active, weeping herpes lesion could pose a risk of transmission to a baby born vaginally, which is why we typically put patients on suppressive dosing at 36 weeks,” Cross explains. She says that active herpes lesions in the genital tract are an indication for a cesarean section, and that vaginal infections in general can potentially cause preterm birth.

Montes adds that some STIs can also cause eye infections or pneumonia in newborns.

How can you make sex safer during pregnancy?

While getting pregnant from sex while you’re already pregnant isn’t generally a concern — every expert asked agreed that superfetation is extremely rare and not worth worrying over — pregnant people should still practice safe sex to avoid infections.

“To protect against sexually transmitted infections and infections during pregnancy, using condoms is a good practice, especially with new partners or in non-monogamous relationships,” says John.

Montes says some pregnant patients can also be more susceptible to vaginal infections due to hormone changes. “Good hygiene and utilizing barrier methods can help to reduce this risk,” she says.

Additionally, Montes reminds anyone having anal sex to never allow the penis to enter the vagina afterward due to the risk of bacterial transfer.

And what about urinary tract infections? John says that while condoms might help decrease the risk of UTIs, “it's crucial to be aware that condoms with spermicide or without lubrication may potentially increase the risk of developing a UTI.”

Certain sexual activities can also be riskier. John says that while giving and receiving oral sex is fine, things like blowing into the vagina can be hazardous and may lead to serious complications like a venous air embolism for the fetus and pregnant person. “Other riskier forms of sex, like inserting food into the vagina and certain types of BDSM, should be avoided during pregnancy,” says John. She says that while lighter forms of BDSM (like being tied up) are generally safe, it’s recommended to set aside more intense activities until after pregnancy.

How can you make sex more comfortable during pregnancy?

“Pregnancy can be extremely uncomfortable, especially towards the end of pregnancy,” notes Harper. “Penetrative sex can sometimes add to that discomfort, which is an opportunity to incorporate oral sex or vibrator use.”

Couples can also experiment with positions, or opt for activities like mutual masturbation, in order to still enjoy intimacy, or practice solo masturbation for relaxation.

Any other red flags?

It's important to pay attention to how the body responds to sexual activity. “If you have bleeding after penetrative sex during pregnancy, it is important to let your doctor know so they can do an exam and make sure there is no need for concern,” says Harper.

Montes addss that severe pelvic pain, leakage of fluid or a decrease in fetal movement for a couple hours after intercourse are also signs something could be amiss. “Call your physician or provider for further guidance,” she says.