The Dish on Pueblo's food scene: Spice up Spring, Classic Catering, Shiver & Shake

Twenty-One Steak sweeps chamber's Spice up Spring recipe contest

Twenty One Steak's winning cocktail Pina Picante, featuring candied Pueblo chile pineapple garnish.

One Pueblo restaurant swept top honors in all four categories of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce & Visit Pueblo 2024 Spice Up Spring Original Recipe Competition April 19.

Twenty-One Steak is the first to win all four categories in a year since the contest started seven years ago. The winning dishes include an appetizer of crispy Pueblo chile braised pork belly on top of a potato au gratin; an entrée of Rajas Puebla, a modified version of the Cuban beans and rice dish Congri; a dessert of brownie petit gateau with Pueblo chile jelly and a cocktail Pina Picante, featuring candied Pueblo chile pineapple garnish.

Twenty-One Steak staff Frannie Chacon (left) and Lexi Dawson serve the award winning Rajas Puebla entree to judges.

Contestants participating this year included Peppe’s at Milberger Farms, Romero’s Cafe, Cinfully Delicious, Feelin’ a Little Philly, Park East, and Papa Mario’s. Judging was conducted by three guest judges: Chef Mo Montgomery of Fuel & Iron Food Hall, Matthew Kroschel of KKTV, and Richard Schneider of Raquelita’s Tortillas.

The brownie petit gateau dessert featuring Pueblo chile jelly.

Classic Catering gets new owner, more options

A popular Dana's Classic Catering dish is the Moo Shu Won Ton Cups.

Classic Catering, headquartered at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, has a new owner after more than a quarter-century.

Dana Eaton is the new owner and she has named the business Dana's Classic Catering. She has worked in the restaurant industry for 30 years and was most recently the general manager of Primetime Sports Emporium.

When Chef Jim Beatty was ready to retire, he asked Eaton if she would be interested in taking over and she decided to give it a try.

She brought on Pueblo native Chef Ed Christenson to help her run the business. He has 25 years of experience cooking in Pueblo eateries, including time as the head chef at the bistro at Courtyard by Marriott.

Chefs Ed Christenson (left) and Dana Eaton have taken over ownership of Classic Catering in Pueblo.

"We kept the basic menu items and added some popular stuff like fried chicken and ribs, so there are more options. We allow customers to ask for a favorite dish, mix and match, make the selections they want and pick the sides," Eaton said.

The catering service handles lunches, picnics, weddings, graduations, retirement parties, birthday parties and more.

"One of our favorite things to do is have tastings for weddings and that way people can sample what we have and make choices. It is such a good experience," Eaton said.

The catering business is especially busy during the Colorado State Fair, catering the mayor's lunch, feeding all the musical and comedy acts that stop in Pueblo to perform and handling the Fiesta Day Pageant and Dream Weavers lunch. This year, Dana's Classic Catering will be handling all the catering for a large RV rally slated for the end of July at the fairgrounds.

As many as 12 employees help with the catering gigs on a part-time basis. To find out more, go to classiccateringco.com or call 719-560-9598.

Shiver & Shake opening April 30 in Pueblo West

Unconventional cakes, shakes, candy and shaved ice treats will be cooling customers down this summer when Shiver & Shake opens April 30 at 1002 N. Market Plaza, Unit F, in Pueblo West.

Located in the Shoppes at Market Place near Safeway, the confection cafe is in the same building that houses the I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant and the Snooze Mattress Co.

Shiver & Shake is owned by Andrew and Lisa Diaz.

Shiver and Shake owners (from left) Andrew Diaz, Adam, Makena and Lisa in front of the Pueblo West store. Not pictured is Jordan, 2.

The couple have combined two concepts — their Three Amigos Sno-Balls shaved ice food truck launched in 2017 with their artisan milkshake food truck launched in 2022 — to create Shiver & Shake.

The "Sour Candy Man" shaved ice confection at Shiver and Shake.

The favorite treat on the shaved ice side is the "Sour Candy Man," which features finely shaved, powdery soft snow cultivated for a 10-pound block of ice, topped with red raspberry, blueberry and lemon flavoring. A "secret sour spray" gives it that extra punch, plus Sour Patch Kids and Sour Airheads decorate the confection, which is especially popular among young customers, Andrew Diaz said.

The strawberry cheesecake shake has a slice of cheesecake and a fresh strawberry topping the strawberry ice cream shake.

On the shake side, a favorite is the strawberry cheesecake, featuring a strawberry Blue Bell ice cream, whipped cream, an entire slice of New York cheesecake, a strawberry drizzle and a fresh strawberry.

"I love doing things that are crazy and it really becomes a form of art that is not like anything else," Diaz explained. "To see their eyes light up, especially the kids, it is a lot of fun."

Diaz was in his early teens growing up in South Carolina when he worked for a shaved ice company run by his middle school history teacher Tom Harley.

"He has been a mentor since we started the truck and when I signed the lease for the store, I called Mr. Harley to let him know what I am doing and to thank him," Diaz explained.

Hours at the shop will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Extended hours will be offered during the summer and a grand opening event will be coming in early June.

To find out more, go to shiverandshakeco.com.

More on Sno-Balls: Three Amigos Sno-Balls owner discusses the Pueblo West shaved ice truck's journey and what sets it apart

The Dish is a feature in the Pueblo Chieftain highlighting local food and restaurant news. To submit news tips about things like new product offerings, changes in hours, special events, expansion plans, etc., email Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon at tharmon@chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Spice up Spring recipe contest, Classic Catering, Shiver & Shake opens