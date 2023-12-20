Dior's Fall 2024 Collection Emphasizes a Woman's Right to Choose

Maria Grazia Chiuri just unveiled Dior's Fall 2024 collection, looking back to the 19th century and paying homage to the city of New York. Revisiting the iconic autobiography of Christian Dior, the collection aims to embody the chapter of his life in which the lauded designer visited Paris and New York, identifying what makes each style capital so unique and inspiring.

As a result, Chiuri looks to two key prints for this collection, capturing the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower. Equally inspired by actor Marlene Dietrich, the collection draws inspiration from her unique presence and "boyish allure," characterized through sartorial suiting and traditionally masculine silhouettes -- with a twist.

Bare skin and short shorts revitalize otherwise typical menswear styles, while sheer gowns and light dresses transport us to the '40s, crafted from hammered satin, crushed velvet and translucent crepe. Drawing on Dietrich's somewhat "scandalous" approach to dressing, the collection emphasizes a woman's right to choose, offering contemporary ways to wear suits and ties.

With a significant portion of the collection crafted from classic tweed, Chiuri reminds us of the poignant words of Dior. "In the last few years, tweeds have extended their use even for dressy suits. I think they are extremely elegant. To wear them in the country is a 'must'. At one time, you could only get tweeds in a rather heavyweight but now you can get them in all weights and qualities and colors."

Take a look at Dior's Fall 2024 collection above and head to the website to find out more.

In other news, we unpack the seasonal red hosiery trend -- explored by the likes of Gucci and Givenchy.