The threat of bad weather diminished Thursday evening, giving way for a crowd to enjoy Dinner on the Bricks in downtown Alexandria as part of Alex River Fete Weekend. Food vendors included Caro's "Authentic" Mexican Restaurant, Delish, Sweet Latte Treat and Espresso Bar, OLS Cookie Jar, Pamela's Bayouinabowl, Hop and Dots Italian American Eats, The Creole Cockpit, Mirror Room at Hotel Bentley, Diamond Grill, Jack's Drinks, The Funnel Cake Lady and Café Desoto. D.J. Tony Groove provided the music.

Alex River Fete will continue Friday in downtown Alexandria at 4 p.m. with Art Fete, Indie Village, KidsFete, Beer Garden, food trucks Que’in on the Red, live music and the AMoA Luminary Procession.

Alex River Fete will continue Saturday in downtown Alexandria starting at 10 a.m. For more information about musical lineups visit alexriverfete.com

Dinner on the Bricks was held Thursday in downtown Alexandria as part of Alex River Fete Weekend. Food vendors included Sweet Latte Treat & Espresso Bar which served crab flavored mac n' cheese topped with crab legs.

The Louisiana Dragon Boat Races at Buhlow Lake in Pineville start at 9 a.m Saturday. The races are a fundraiser for the Alexandria Museum of Art and are one of Central Louisiana's most popular events. The event is free for spectators.

Teams competing this year are Walker Automotive, CLECO, Rapides Regional Medical Center, Ratcliff Construction, Boise Cascade, Alexandria-Pineville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Red River Bank, Merrick LLC, Monarch Investments, LSUA, Roy O Martin, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, Procter and Gamble, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Christus St. Francis Cabrini, CLTCC, Crest Industries and Alexandria Country Day School.

For more information on the races, visit louisianadragonboatraces.com

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Dinner on the Bricks kicks off Alex River Fete weekend in Alexandria