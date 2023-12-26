Dining out New Year's Eve? Celebrate with these Cape Coral, Fort Myers restaurants

Prime 239 Steakhouse in Cape Coral will be open from 4-9 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Now that the presents have been opened and the carols have been sung, we’re switching our dining focus to the next big thing — New Year’s Eve.

Since it falls on a Sunday this year, many local restaurants will be open as usual.

To list them all would keep us busy well into 2024.

Instead, here’s a quick taste of some specials being offered on Dec. 31, from Cape Coral to Bonita Springs.

But before solidifying plans to visit these or other local restaurants, we recommend calling ahead just to be sure of hours and availability.

Cheers!

Cape Coral

Ariani Ristorante Italiano: This Cape gem is celebrating the new year from 4-10 p.m. with a full menu, along with specials such as rack of lamb ($39), Chilean sea bass ($39), chicken Ariani ($27) pork medallions Florentine ($25), calf liver Veneziana ($29) and much more. Reservations strongly preferred. 1529 SE 15th Terrace, Cape Coral, (239) 772-8000, ariani.com

Cork Soakers, Deck & Wine Bar: The South Cape location will be serving up a chef’s elegant six-course tasting menu including truffle whipped eggs diablo, soup, salad, choice of grilled New York strip or seared duck breast, chocolate tuxedo bomb and more. $79 per person. 5-9 p.m. Reservations suggested. A la carte dinner specials also available. 837 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, (239) 542-6622, follow on Facebook

FINS Seafood & Dive Bar: NYE specials include pan-seared scallops and braised pork belly ($17.99), shrimp cocktail ($14.99), 12-ounce NY strip ($35.99), grouper Oscar ($32.99), lobster ravioli ($28.99). 10 p.m. Champagne toast. Make reservations now. 3422 Del Prado Blv. S, Cape Coral, (239) 984-5449, finsdivebar.com or follow on Facebook

Street corn deviled eggs are on Front Porch Social's limited menu on New Year's Eve.

Front Porch Social: This trendy South Cape restaurant is hosting an all-day New Year’s Eve celebration with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a special three-course prix-fixe menu (second course includes choice of braised beef short rib or barbecue shrimp) with a glass of Champagne for $65 per person and limited menu (think hot honey sliders, mini pork shanks, edamame, street corn deviled eggs, Thai crunch tacos and more) from 3-8 p.m. An after party runs from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with open bar, passed appetizers and Champagne toast for $50 per person. Reservations begin at 3 p.m. 4721 Vincennes Blvd., Cape Coral, (239) 347-8914, follow on Facebook

Jungle Bird Tiki: The prix-fixe menu from 7-10 p.m. includes a choice of Mongolian beef & broccoli, chicken & shrimp teriyaki or lamb shank for the second course for $65 per person. Glass of Champagne included. Book a spot. Limited menu also served. 1520 Lafayette St., Cape Coral, (239) 471-4111, junglebirdtiki.com or follow on Facebook.

An outdoor bar sits at the far end of Jungle Bird's courtyard in Cape Coral.

Marker 92 Waterfront Bar & Bistro: This Westin Cape Coral restaurant and The Nauti Mermaid will have a NYE Dinner & Firework celebration from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reserve a spot for $125 per person. Reservations via OpenTable or (239) 541-5942. 5961 Silver King Blvd., Cape Coral at The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village, marriott.com

Prime 239 Steakhouse: This Cape Coral steakhouse is usually closed on Sundays but due to a high demand, it will be open from 4-9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Reservations recommended. 1715 Cape Coral Parkway, Cape Coral, (239) 673-8816, prime239.com or follow on Facebook

Sage on 47th: This South Cape restaurant will be open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A few specials will be added to the menu and a ball drop – with a complimentary glass of bubbles – will take place at noon. 1015 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, (239) 542-0200, sageon47th.com or follow on Instagram

Stones Throw is the latest restaurant from the owner of Two Meatballs in the Kitchen, Junkanoo and Fresh Catch Bistro.

Stones Throw: In addition to its usual menu, NYE specials at this popular South Cape restaurant include a Wagyu New York strip ($95), swordfish ($37) and an apricot glazed duck for two ($67). Top it all off with Champagne crème brulee ($9) for dessert. Open 3-9 p.m. 1339 Cape Coral Parkway E, Cape Coral, (239) 291-3900; stonesthrowcc.com or on Facebook

10 Twenty Five: Welcome in the New Year at this friendly neighborhood gastropub. The Cape Coral location is offering a special from 5-11 p.m. of a 16-ounce bone-in filet mignon – $145 for 2 – with green peppercorn demiglace, pecorino Romano compound butter, gorgonzola mashed potatoes and herb and garlic wild mushrooms. Choice of bottled Champagne or house wine included. Reservations encouraged for the special by Thursday. Regular menu available with no reservation needed. 1025 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, (239) 829-0407, 10twentyfive.net or on Facebook

Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in Cape Coral will have a special New Year's Eve menu.

Two Meatballs in the Kitchen: Crab, shrimp & lobster bisque ($12), prosciutto wrapped shrimp ($15), miso-glazed sea bass ($42), slow roasted prime rib ($39) and twin lobster tails ($49) are some of the items on the NYE menu. Regular menu is being offered too. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 1403 Cape Coral Parkway E, Cape Coral, (239) 347-3013; 2meatballs.com

Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach

Bruno’s of Brooklyn: The three-course New Year’s Eve menu begins with a charcuterie platter and ends with house-made Nutella bread. In between, you have a choice of a 16-ounce rib eye, 18-ounce braised lamb shank, meatball parmigiano or eggplant parmigiano. $125 per person. Call Genevieve at (239) 278-0211 to reserve a spot. 2112 Second St., Fort Myers, (239) 278-0211, brunosofbrooklyn.com or find on Facebook

Bruno's of Brooklyn is taking reservations for New Year's Eve.

Caffe Toscano: A special fixed-price menu ($90 per person) has been created at this chef-owned Italian restaurant on McGregor Boulevard. Sauteed jumbo shrimp and tender octopus, jumbo sea scallops over saffron Acquerello risotto, Austrailian frenched lamb shank, thinly pounded veal scaloppini and Mediterranean sea bass are just some of the options. Make a reservation by calling (239) 415-8466. 12901 McGregor Blvd., Suite 21, Fort Myers, caffetoscanofl.com or find on Facebook.

Firestone Grill Room, Martini Bar & Skybar: This downtown Fort Myers restaurant will have a four-course NYE dinner with appetizer, soup or salad, entrée (choice of halibut, Wagyu rib-eye (for $20 more), organic half chicken or mushroom “scallops” and house-made dessert, plus a glass of Champagne for $120 per person. A dinner for two ($250) includes a bottle of Moet Brut, 32-ounce tomahawk rib eye steak with crispy fried onions, red wine demiglace, potato gratin and broccolini. 2224 Bay St., Fort Myers, (239) 334-3473, follow on Facebook.

Il Pomodoro Restaurant: This family-owned restaurant is celebrating New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. on. Reservations are being taken in-house only. Call Randy or Denise at (239) 985-0080 to reserve your table. 9681 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, follow on Facebook

Margaritaville Beach Resort: Check out the newest restaurants on the beach: JWB Grill (5-11 p.m. with last NYE seating at 9 p.m. Reservations required), Lah De Dah Beach Bar & Grill (11 a.m. to midnight. $15 cover charge after 9 p.m.), License to Chill Bar & Grill (7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for restaurant, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. bar. Tickets to the Sunset Terrace NYE event are required), Coconut Telegraph Coffee Shop (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.). 251 Crescent St., Fort Myers Beach, (239) 899-4001; margaritavilleresorts.com

Mel's Diner: A featured $25 steak and lobster special is being offered along with the regular menu. 4820 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, (239) 275-7850; 1331 Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, (239) 242-0218; 28601 Trail Edge Blvd., Bonita Springs, (239) 949-3080; melsdiners.com

Oxbow Bar & Grill: A roaring 20’s party will be held on the second floor of this downtown Fort Myers restaurant. Tickets ($250 per person) include all-you-can drink, food stations, Champagne toast at midnight and a front-row view of fireworks. 21 and up only. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. The lower-level restaurant is open and serving its usual menu from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 1300 Hendry St., Fort Myers, (239) 314-3723, luminaryhotel.com/events

San Matteo, an authentic Italian restaurant and bar, opened Dec. 4 in the University Village Shops off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway near FGCU.

San Matteo: This brand-new Italian restaurant and bar in the University Village Shops will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party with a special menu, plus a limited menu. The four-course NYE menu at $145 per person, while the limited menu features items such as pollo San Matteo ($26), eggplant parmigiana ($22), 8-ounce filet mignon ($35), 40-ounce tomahawk dry-aged ribeye ($135). Reservations strongly suggested. 19810 Village Center Drive, Suite 145/A, Fort Myers, (239) 234-2536, follow on Instagram.

Silver King Ocean Brasserie: From 5-11 p.m., New Year's Eve at this Luminary Hotel restaurant features holiday specials from a warm potato leek soup starter ($10) to a seared hog snapper ($38) entrée and a gingerbread cake ($7) dessert. Reservations are recommended. Ella Mae’s Diner (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Lobby Bar (11 a.m. to 1 a.m.), Chips Sports Pub (noon to midnight) and Beacon Social Drinkery (noon to 1 a.m.) are also open. 2200 Edwards Drive, Fort Myers, (239) 314-3855, silverkingoceanbrasserie.com

Taberna Ole: La Trattoria Café Naploi has just been converted to this modern Spanish restaurant. Gloria Jordan’s strong selection of tapas is still there on an elegant scale. The soft opening is Dec. 30 and there’s a NYE dinner on Dec. 31. Make reservations at tabernaole.com or through OpenTable. 12377 S Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, (239) 931-0050.

Bonita Springs

La Fontanella Ristorante: Highlights of the chef-featured three-course holiday menu ($55) include a main course with choice of filet mignon, rigatoni alla bolognaise, capellini terra e mare, pistachio alla grouper or bronzino con vino bianco. 4-9 p.m. Reserve your table at lafontanellahospitality.com. 24600 S Tamiami Trail, Suite 204, Bonita Springs, (239) 498-6808.

Roy’s: Three-course $135 prix fixe from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 26831 South Bay Drive, Bonita Springs; (239) 498-7697; roysrestaurant.com

