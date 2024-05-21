Dining Out: Bimini's brings taste of the beach to Greenville hideway

Tucked near the intersection of Pelham and Haywood Roads, Bimini’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Café feels like a vacation hideaway. That’s by design, say owners Sharon and Paul Hrabovsky.

The couple fell in love with the beach vibe and seafood while vacationing along South Carolina’s Grand Strand and, in 2012, decided to bring a similar experience back to the Upstate.

“Myrtle Beach was our inspiration,” says Paul. “We spent more than 25 years visiting there. We had a vision of what we wanted – a fun place for locals to enjoy the best of the beach – in fresh seafood, drinks, live music, all within a laid-back beach atmosphere.”

Seaside Eats & Boardwalk Drinks

There’s no pretense and a come-as-you-are beach vibe. Prices are reasonable and the portions are generous. A casual menu has all the seafood favorites and then some.

“Fried seafood is a beach tradition,” Paul says. “And we do deep-fried seafood better than anybody – it’s our specialty.”

Menu staples include tasty platters of their famous fried cod, baskets of classic Calabash-style shrimp, fish and chips, gator bites, and fried asparagus with feta. All are lightly breaded and crispy on the outside. You can also get mahi-mahi, grouper, and other catches of the day fresh off the grill.

Here, clusters of Alaskan snow crab legs and oysters are always in season. Sourced from the Gulf Coast, a dozen raw or steamed oysters are only $16 and half-price on Tuesdays.

For a soul-warming feast, reminiscent of lazy summer get togethers along the coast, try a steaming Lowcountry Boil. It arrives with a bounty of shrimp, sausage, sweet corn and red potatoes in a lobster broth, served with lots of hot hushpuppies and honey butter. Add a cluster of snow crab legs to make it Upcountry style.

Dishes such as Mediterranean salmon, Lowcountry shrimp and grits and spicy Voodoo pasta have also been popular since the restaurant's beginnings. Dessert offerings include Sharon's decadent homemade cheesecake, which comes in a variety of flavors, including bourbon banana, baklava and apple caramel pecan.

At the bar, you’ll find plenty of ice-cold beer and an extensive drink menu, with fresh and frozen cocktails and all sorts of boardwalk faves. Try house specialties like the oyster shooter, the ultimate top-shelf margarita, and a signature tropical rum drink dubbed Bimini’s Beach Bucket.

A Vacation State of Mind

Inspired by the nostalgia of carefree flip-flop days spent along the Grand Strand, the interior transports diners to a vacation state of mind, with details like vibrant coastal hues, a floor-to-ceiling beach mural and memorabilia-adorned walls. The only things missing are waterfront views and a salty breeze.

Most days, there’s a near-constant presence of regulars and locals who come for great food and drinks and a chance to hang out and socialize. Live music adds to the experience, with a regular lineup of local talent that plays Thursday through Sunday.

“Meet friends for a bite and make new friends,” says Sharon. “It’s a laid-back gathering place where everyone is welcoming. That’s what makes it special.”

Bimini’s is open daily from 11:30 a.m. until closing. For more info, visit biminisgreenville.com

This article originally appeared on Upstate Parent: Dining Out: Bimini's brings taste of the beach to Greenville hideway