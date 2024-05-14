A dignified burial place for miscarried babies

May 13—GREENSBURG — In 2016, Chris and Rebecca Harpring had two miscarriages. In that process, they learned many women did not know they could bury or did not have a burial place for their miscarried babies lost prior to 20 weeks gestation. As a result, they started the Little Souls section at St. Mary Cemetery. That resulted in many inquiries about miscarriage burials and resources from the community.

In 2023, they started Covenant Resources Miscarriage Ministry (CRMM), a 501c3 nonprofit, so they could help all families of any religious denomination in Decatur County and beyond by providing miscarriage burial supplies, Little Souls memorial ornaments and other miscarriage resources. Additional information about the ministry is available at www.covenantresources.org.

One of the Harprings' hopes when they started the CRMM nonprofit was to someday create a Little Souls section at South Park Cemetery in Greensburg that would be available for use by all families in Decatur County as well as provide a dignified place for Decatur County Memorial Hospital to bury any miscarried babies of families who decide not to do a private burial. They now have permission from South Park Cemetery and Decatur County Memorial Hospital to proceed.

CRMM is now raising the $50,000 needed so work can begin on the Little Souls section in South Park Cemetery in July 2024.

The South Park Little Souls section will consist of three rows that will allow for a minimum of 144 burials of remains as well as 192 memorials for families that do not have their babies' remains. There will also be a couple benches that will allow the family to sit while gazing out over the beautiful grounds of South Park Cemetery, in order to find comfort and healing. It is designed in a way that will allow for future expansion as needed.

The funds raised will pay for the granite, concrete, installation expenses and the burial vaults. The only expense to the families who use the cemetery will be the cost of engraving their baby's name on the granite.

If you would like to help make this Little Souls section a reality, donations are being gratefully accepted. A check payable to Covenant Resources Miscarriage Ministry Little Souls can be mailed to P.O. Box 433, Greensburg, Indiana 47240.

Donations can also be made at any First Federal Savings and Loan location by making a deposit in the Covenant Resources Miscarriage Ministry Little Souls account.

Any donation of $125 or more will enable you to have your miscarried baby's name engraved on one of the upright monuments at the Little Souls Cemetery. An order form for that can be requested via email at contactus@covenantresources.org or by calling 812-212-3463.

The Harprings greatly appreciate the generous consideration of the members of the community regarding supporting this project.

Information provided — Information provided