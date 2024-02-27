I didn’t tip a pizzeria for our slices — here’s how they got revenge and why I’m never going back
This pizza place kneaded the last laugh.
An unsatisfied Salt Lake City-area diner has incited a hometown backlash after griping online that a local pizzeria intentionally burnt their slices because they did not leave a tip.
The anonymous Reddit user, @allenasm, alleged that the parlor, which has customers sign credit card receipts with a tip line before getting their food, saw one of its workers behave maliciously when no gratuity was inscribed on the receipt.
“I [signed] and crossed out the tip line and wrote the total. No problem I think…. he let the slices burn so badly he couldn’t even give them to us,” wrote @allenasm.
“[He] had to start another set and burned those too.”
If there was any doubt about the worker’s malice, “the smirk he gave was pretty telling,” replied @allenasm to one commenter on their post in the SLC-centric message board.
Others defended the poorly treated patron’s choice saying that their no-tip notion was clearly justified by the end result.
“It’s probably good you didn’t tip them considering the person was clearly bad at his job,” one user wrote.
“Next time, make it DiGiorno,” added another.
@allenasm claimed to have left a poor Google review detailing what seems to be a dirty trick to pressure people into tipping as well.
Replied one local Reddit reader, “WTF… never going back there again.”