Did you know the Fountain of Youth exists in Pennsylvania?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Achieving eternal youth might not be possible, but you can still visit the Fountain of Youth, which happens to be located in the Keystone State.

There is no need to travel to South America or recruit the League of Adventurers to locate this Fountain of Youth. It’s located in a public park north of Pittsburgh.

In Allegheny County, on the side of Kummer Road in North Park, sits the abandoned watering hole.

Yes; people actually used to drink from the Fountain of Youth.

The fountain looks a little ominous and otherworldly. It appears suddenly in the thick of the trees and is a large stone structure with a grand entrance into a darkened room. Above the opening of the structure is a circular sign that says “Fountain of Youth” in all capital letters.

Inside there is a part where it is clear there once used to be something located inside. This rectangular void in the ground and on the back wall is where a pump used to be.

According to PABucketList.com, the pump is no longer there because the water was not safe for consumption. The pump was removed in 1955 after there was found to be a high level of bacteria in the water.

Until then, the Fountain of Youth was a popular place for locals to get water.

The Fountain of Youth was originally built in 1938 by the Work Progress Administration with the design taking inspiration from Roman spring houses. Although it is abandoned now, most of the architectural elements are still intact.

If you’re planning to visit this unique attraction, park on the side of the road and take the path that leads down the hill to a stream. Walk over the stream and then up to the abandoned Fountain of Youth.

For GPS, the address is 10127 Kummer Rd, Wexford, PA 15090.

