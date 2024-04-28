Dickson woman uses passion for cats and crafts to care for homeless pets

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are several types of cats and kittens at the Humane Society of Dickson County, but all share one thing in common thanks to the generosity of a stranger.

“I am the crazy cat lady and I have the sign to prove it,” proudly stated Cathy Martin at the center of the kind gesture.

Each cat and kitten find common ground in the colorful, warm blankets, which were handcrafted by Martin.

“Between little kids and animals, I could care less about the adults, I like the little kids and animals. I want to make sure they are taken care of,” said Martin.

What started as a passion, quickly became her purpose.

Martin said she’s always loved to crochet and knit, so she started to make blankets for her six cats. As if that wasn’t enough, word traveled around town and so did her request for more blankets.

“Every once and awhile when you see a picture of the animals in the shelter, you’ll see one of my blankets,” said Martin.

Now, five years later, every cat at the Humane Society of Dickson County keeps warm with one of Martin’s very own creations.

“I had a thing out on FaceBook once and it said ‘my cat has checked to see if they are purrrfect,'” said Martin, proudly emphasizing the perfect.

Martin says this is her way of giving back after all animals have given to her.

“If you’re feeling down, or having a bad day, somehow an animal knows that you feel that way,” said Martin.

To support Martin’s furry friend endeavors, the Humane Society of Dickson County is proud to accept yarn on Martin’s behalf to fund more blankets to keep more cats warm.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 311 Tennsco Road in Dickson.

