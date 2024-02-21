Diane von Furstenberg for Target is coming in March — soon you can snag her signature wrap dresses for less

As a diehard Target fan, it pains me to admit that I haven’t been all that jazzed about some of the retailer’s previous designer collaborations. In 2011, I stood in line at 6:30 a.m. to get my hands on something from the Target x Missoni collection, and then again in 2016 when the retailer teamed up with Marimekko. I haven’t felt the same level of excitement in awhile, but that changed when this email hit my inbox: “Target announces Diane von Furstenberg collection.”

OMG — yes please! The designer is beloved for her iconic wrap dresses that come in gorgeous colors and prints and flatter everyone. DVF wrap dresses are expensive, though — I’m talking well over $200 in some cases. The prospect of snagging DVF wrap dresses at Target for under $100 is absolutely reason to celebrate.

A sneak peek at two of the wrap dresses in the forthcoming Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection.

Save the date now: Diane von Furstenberg for Target arrives in stores and online on March 23. The collection includes — wait for it — more than 200 items, with prices starting at $4. According to the folks at Target, most items will cost less than $50.

The collection will feature beautiful prints you’ll want to wear all spring and summer.

Given that DVF is such a fashion icon, it’s not surprising that the collection will be anchored by clothing and accessories for women, girls and babies. Expect plenty of those figure-flattering wrap dresses and jumpsuits along with separates like skirts and tops.

This bright floral pattern appears throughout the Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection. It looks just as good on this jumpsuit as it does on an ottoman.

The collection will also include home decor items such as throw pillows and blankets, plus made-to-order furniture priced at $300 or less. The first photos show a stunning floral-print ottoman that’s sure to be a popular pick for folks who are able to snag it before it sells out.

Consider yourself warned: The home decor items are likely to be hot sellers. If you’re hoping for a throw pillow or blanket, add them to your cart first thing on March 23 and check out ASAP.

Last but certainly not least, the collection will include a selection of beauty products. With the exception of fragrances, DVF hasn’t really ventured into the beauty space, so these products may also prove to be top sellers.

For now, Target has released only four pictures of the Diane von Furstenberg for Target collaboration, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see more in the pipeline as we get closer to the March 23 launch. Stay tuned, and we’ll share them as soon as they drop.

