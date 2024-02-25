DeWalt 20V Max Batteries Are a Rare 33% off at Lowe's Right Now



As we approach spring, now’s the time to begin preparing for home improvement projects. And whether you’re busting out your old power tools or buying an all-new set, you want to ensure you have ample batteries. Few things are frustrating like running out of juice mid-project. If you’re a DeWalt owner (or plan to buy into the brand’s system of tools), we have good news: Lowe’s is offering 33 percent off a two-pack of DeWalt 20-volt Max 6.0-amp-hour batteries.

The sale drops the price of the two-pack from $269 to $179, giving you an extra $90 to put toward other DeWalt tools. There are over 300 products in the brand’s 20-volt Max system, allowing you to use the batteries to power cordless drills, impact wrenches, and circular saws, streamlining your toolbox. Dewalt’s 20-volt products regularly perform well in our testing, making it a reliable system to invest in.

Two features make these batteries a smart purchase: low discharge and no memory effect. The latter plagued older nickel-cadmium batteries, causing them to “remember” reduced capacities if you consistently recharged them before they were fully discharged, ultimately diminishing their lifespan. DeWalt’s batteries can be topped off at any point, regardless of their current charge level. Meanwhile, low discharge refers to the rate at which the battery loses its charge when it’s not in use. So you can keep the battery off the charger if you’re done with the job and it’s not fully depleted without worrying that, should you need it again soon, you’ll come back to a dud.

The 20-volt 6.0-amp-hour batteries also feature a three-LED fuel gauge system for a quick look at how much charge you have left. And they’re compatible with DeWalt’s fast charger, which can charge each battery in roughly an hour. The shorter charge time can lead to fewer interruptions when you’re working (at least, ones caused by dead batteries), so you can get your projects done faster.

Batteries can be an unexpectedly expensive component of purchasing electric power tools, sometimes exceeding the price of the tools themselves. At 33 percent off, the DeWalt 20-volt 6.0-amp-hour batteries are an excellent pair to add to your toolkit.

