This genius under-desk elliptical is at its lowest price ever with our exclusive code

There are plenty of perks to working from home. You can wear your pjs during meetings, you have your full kitchen right there, and your commute is next to nothing. But there's one major downside: You move less. That's where the DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical Machine comes in. This handy machine is a pint-sized version of an elliptical — you can take it to the office or a friend's house! And, right now, it's $36 off at Amazon with the on-page coupon and our exclusive code. Even better: It'll arrive in time for Christmas if you have Amazon Prime.

Why is it a good deal?

At $149, this is the lowest price this elliptical has ever been. For what it's worth, the previous best low price was $175. Just make sure to click the on-page coupon and use our exclusive discount code for the best price.

Why do I need this?

This portable elliptical is so, so cool. For starters, it's compact. Just slip it under your desk, and you can start moving immediately.

The elliptical features a six-function LCD display that tracks your revolutions, RPM, time, calories burned and more. You can even remove the display from under your desk and set it up on the table to keep closer tabs on your data as you work out.

Flip between eight different resistance levels, ramping up as you go along for a more challenging workout.

Mulling a get-in-shape resolution for the New Year ... but aren't ready to commit to a pricy gym membership? Here's your genius, wallet-friendly compromise.

What reviewers say

The DeskCycle has a ton of fans, including many who swear it helps them stay active. "I can work up a sweat on it," shared one happy customer. "It is very heavy, so stays put on hardwood floor or low-pile carpet." They also added that the pedals rotate smoothly and make no noise in the process.

"I am over the moon about the genius of this thing!" shared another satisfied shopper. "I was worried that my knees would hit the desk because I have a standard height desk, but there is plenty of clearance even with the keyboard shelf under the desk. I have been using it all day and have found that it does not distract me from my work at all! I can read, use the mouse, type and make phone calls without missing a beat. I wish I had gotten this sooner."

If you want to move more but can't sacrifice time at your desk, this is a deal you don't want to miss.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

