'Dark circles got better after one use': These popular under-eye masks are down to about $1 each

What is it?

Under-eyes looking puffy, dark and tired? There's an easy fix for that. Dermora's 24K Gold Eye Masks are formulated to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while making you feel like you're getting a spa treatment in your own home. And who can resist a shimmery skin-care find? RIght now you can grab a 15-pack for just $12 when you apply the on-page coupon. Under $1 per treatment — that's enough to wake us right up!

Why is it a good deal?

Skin-care products that address eye concerns can be particularly pricey, with some creams and serums costing upward of $50. For just a fraction of that price, you'll get 15 treatments that can provide results in just 20 minutes, so if you're someone who likes a little instant gratification, these are for you. We haven't seen this pack on sale for less than its current price since Prime Day. Just be sure to apply the on-page coupon.

Why do I need this?

Feeling fancy? How about puffy? These under-eye patches address both issues with gold! But they don't just contain gold; they're also fortified with natural ingredients like tea tree oil and collagen to target darkness and shrink under-eye puffiness with just a 20-minute treatment.

All you do is place one under each eye, leave on for 20 minutes while you relax or take care of other morning tasks, remove and voila! Your eyes will look brighter, more refreshed and, yes, like you actually got some sleep instead of scrolling through social media at 2 a.m. They're also perfectly portable, so stash 'em in your bag and use on the go.

Say goodbye to puffy eyes!

What reviewers say

More than 4,000 shoppers give these a perfect five-star rating for their bag-shrinking effects.

"I’m 53 years old and have tried a dozen and one masks," shared one impressed user. "I was shocked after I removed these. My puffiness, bags were gone. My skin felt so tight under my eyes. Will keep these in stock. Also, I keep these in my mini skin refrigerator and lord, these feel so good cold."

"These eye masks are excellent," wrote a satisfied septuagenarian. "I have only used three so far, and I am able to see a noticeable difference in the dark circles under my eyes. The circles appeared lighter with the first use. I was truly surprised that they actually worked, as I didn't believe the good reviews. I am 73 years old and decided to take a chance and try them."

"I was skeptical that these would work, but they do!" exclaimed a final fan. "So good in every way." Their one complaint? "I hate slime, and they kind of feel like that, so I had to get past my personal issue with how they feel — but it was worth it! Dark circles got better after one use!"

So ... ready to add to cart?

Psst: Amazon shoppers also love this inexpensive Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick, in case you want some extra reinforcement:

"I absolutely love this product," said one repeat buyer. "My eye area is dry, and as I’ve aged I have gotten wrinkles and dark circles. This eye cream has worked miracles. My eyes are brighter and the dark circles have lightened. It feels amazing as soon as you apply, giving my eye area lots of moisture. I have tried several eye creams over the years and this one is by far one of the best. I definitely recommend."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Msq Eyelash Comb $5 $8 Save $3 See at Amazon

Del Indio Papago Night Skin Cream $13 $14 Save $1 See at Amazon

Kelices Massage Gun $21 $60 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $13 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Chi Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler $74 $96 Save $22 See at Amazon

Style

Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra $15 $39 Save $24 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jean $10 $48 Save $38 See at Amazon

Travelers Club Bowman Expandable Luggage 3-Piece Set $59 $165 Save $106 See at Amazon

Warner's Play It Cool Wireless Bra $20 $44 Save $24 See at Amazon

Vive Long-Handled Shoehorn $10 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $29 $48 Save $19 See at Amazon

Dokotoo Fuzzy Hoodie $35 $44 Save $9 See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 $75 Save $25 See at Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slippers $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon