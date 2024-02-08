Dental hygienists are 'completely amazed' with this $14 teeth whitener — it's nearly 60% off right now

In a perfect world, all we'd need to get our pearly whites, well, pearly, is to brush, floss and visit our dentist every so often. But the reality is, to attain the type of smile you see on the red carpet, you have to put in a bit more work. Amazon shoppers believe they've found help. The Cali White Vegan Teeth Whitening Kit is designed to brighten up those chompers with minimal sensitivity, using a vegan formula to boot. And right now it's on sale for a mind-blowing $14, down from $32 — that's nearly 60% off.

Why is it a good deal?

Not only is this kit priced within a dollar of its all-time low (and right now, it's lower than both Prime Day or Black Friday!), but getting your teeth whitened professionally can cost up to $1,200 a treatment — in comparison, a mere $14 is definitely the kind of deal we like!

Why do I need this?

Here's how the magic happens: Cali White's made-in-the-USA formula is packed with 35% carbamide peroxide, which is the same ingredient the dentist uses. It also works really quickly — we're talking results-after-first-use quickly. You'll see the full effect after about a week of daily 30-minute treatments.

It's super easy to use: Just add the formula to the tray using the syringe, then insert it into your mouth and turn on the activating light. Once your session is done, rinse off the excess. And you can do all of that at home instead of making an appointment and going to a dentist's office.

Check out those results! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 5,000 five-star shoppers back up the kit's claims — even dental professionals!

"Cali White stole my heart!" shared a dental professional. "As a hygienist, I’m always curious about any new products, especially the whitening ones! Cali White takes the prize! I’ve tried several take-home whitening kits but those always made my teeth extra sensitive ... Cali White is gentle, easy to use and you can see the results right in front of your eyes! I was completely amazed! Especially with the charcoal with coconut oil toothpaste! I was so impressed!"

'I love this kit!" shared a shopper. "It is easy to use and works better than kits I’ve gotten at the dentist. I enjoy the timer on the light — it allows me to go about my day and whiten without spending time watching the clock. It works fast. I noticed results after just one use. I would recommend this kit to anyone!"

Wrote another rave reviewer: "My fiancé is a dentist. I think this is the best over-the-counter teeth whitener. I don’t have any sensitivity. It brightens my teeth. I’m a daily coffee drinker and I use it about once weekly. I’ve even suggested that my fiancé carry this in his office!"

"The gel rinses off immediately and leaves my teeth feeling like freshly buffed marble," wrote another five-star fan. "The only thing, aside from drool, that bothered me was that it caused my jaw some pain BUT I expect that would happen with any tray whitening system and it’s a personal problem- I don’t think most people would have an issue with pain."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

