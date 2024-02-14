Demi Moore says this simple beauty tool 'saved my skin,' and it's on sale for just $17

There's no shortage of stunning women in Hollywood, but there are few with the kind of pop-culture footprint that Demi Moore has achieved — from an iconic magazine cover to an iconic dress to an iconic haircut, she was an influencer long before Instagram gave us a peek into her gorgeous life. In one behind-the-scenes look at her beauty routine, she reveals her go-to skin-care tool, and it's actually affordable: the Makeup Eraser. How affordable? It’s down to just $17 on Amazon.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Moore took us into her bathroom for her nighttime skin-care routine: "One of the things that I think saved my skin is my Makeup Eraser Cloth,” Moore said.

Why is this a good deal?

Typically retailing for $20, this makeup-routine must is 15% off, which of course means you can save a few bucks. Even better, each towel is washable, reusable and equivalent to 3,600 disposable makeup wipes — so you can save a lot more bucks and the environment at the same time.

Why do I need this?

The ultra-soft cloth is made with a patented blend of polyester fibers that the company says are 10 to 50 times thinner than a human hair. Those fibers adhere to makeup and gently lift it off the skin without any cleanser — just add water. There's no alcohol, oil or fragrances, either.

“My mother always drilled in[to] me, no matter what, that you should wash, cleanse and moisturize your skin, and I’m telling you this thing literally takes everything off. It’s magic," Moore said.

This 'mind-blowing' cloth has more than 11,000 five-star ratings. (Getty/Amazon)

What reviewers say

Moore isn't the only one who’s caught on to this magical cloth — it also has over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

"Love this ... can't believe it removes mascara with just water ... no hard rubbing," raved one happy reviewer. "So soft and gentle on your face. I will never use anything else!"

"I bought the big makeup eraser after having a travel-sized one for months," shared a five-star fan. "It’s amazing how simply adding warm water to this cloth instantly takes my makeup off. My skin does not uncomfortably tingle, like it does with makeup wipes."

"Amazing. Mind-blowing. Magic. And a dash of voodoo thrown in," said another rave reviewer. "I don't understand exactly how it removes mascara with only water and no smudges left behind, but remove it it does!"

"I did notice that you must pre-treat the towel before washing to ensure it gets completely cleaned," added a final buyer. "I accidentally missed pre-treating once and it did not wash out. But the magic fabric that it is made of (some sort of polyester) came completely clean with no traces on the next wash."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

