Demi Moore, 59, says it’s ‘liberating’ to embrace her age
Demi Moore says that it's been "liberating" to embrace her age as her 60th birthday nears.
Demi Moore is celebration a major milestone birthday later this year, but she’s taking on a fresh approach to her big day. For her, it’s about being in the moment with how she’s looking and feeling — it’s not about the age posted on her driver’s license. With her 60th birthday ahead in November, Moore […]
Demi Moore says she’s excited to turn 60 in November. She recently launched her new swimsuit line with Andie Swim aimed to make women of every age feel sexy.
