Demi Lovato announces engagement to Jordan Lutes after 1 year of dating: ‘I’m speechless’

Demi Lovato is ending 2023 as an engaged woman.

The 31-year-old singer and actor announced on Instagram Dec. 17 that Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, her boyfriend of over a year, proposed.

Lovato, who came out as nonbinary in 2021 and uses she/they pronouns, uploaded a romantic photo of her and Lutes staring into each other’s eyes while they both smiled. The two were surrounded by rose petals and candles.

In the second picture, which was a close up of the couple holding hands, Lovato's pear-shaped engagement ring was on full display. The ring was designed by New York City jeweler Material Good.

“I’m still speechless,” she gushed in the caption. “Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.”

She then spoke directly to her fiancé, adding, “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever.”

At the end of the post she said, “Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

Celebrity friends, like singer JoJo, actor Lucy Hale and Niecy Nash congratulated the happy couple in the comments.

Lutes also shared a sweet post on his page.

He uploaded the same two photos and wrote, “Yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now i’ll never have to.”

The 32-year-old songwriter said he was, “feeling like the luckiest man alive right now.”

“I’m so in love with you @ddlovato,” he gushed.

A rep for Lovato confirmed to TODAY.com that the proposal was “personal and intimate.” After Lutes popped the question, he and Lovato immediately celebrated their engagement with their families at a Los Angeles restaurant.

The two artists first met in January 2022 when they collaborated on her song “Substance,” the outlet said. Lutes helped pen the track and also worked with Lovato on the songs “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels” from her album “Holy Fvck.”

They became Instagram-official in August 2022 when Lutes wrote a special tribute to Lovato for her 30th birthday.

Beside a carousel of photos and videos that showed them traveling together, going on roller coaster rides, toasting marshmallows and sharing a few kisses, Lutes wrote he was “the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine.”

He also praised Lovato “for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

Earlier this year, the pair made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala in February. They coordinated outfits as Lutes wore a classic black suit and tie to match Lovato’s black and white asymmetrical gown.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” in September, Lovato opened up about their relationship and revealed that they had already been together for about a year and a half at the time.

She told host Howard Stern that she used to pursue older men due to her “daddy issues.”

“And now I’m at a place where I’m, like, in an amazing relationship and my boyfriend is a year older than me,” she said.

She shared that she was immediately smitten when she walked into a recording studio and saw Lutes for the first time.

They started off as friends before their connection became romantic.

“We’re growing together, and it feels so healthy,” she told Stern. Lovato also hinted that an engagement could be on the way by revealing that they discussed getting married.

“I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe, that you’re so attracted to (and) that you laugh with constantly that’s the formula of, like, a really good relationship,” the singer said.

