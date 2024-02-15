This Is How Delta Compensated Passengers Who Got Covered in Maggots Mid-Flight

Delta scrambled to save the day after one of their passengers was accosted by maggots on an intercontinental flight. The Independent reported that about two hours into a February 13 flight from Amsterdam to Detroit, maggots fell from an overhead bin onto a particularly unfortunate woman.

"She was freaking out," said Philip Schotte, who was sitting across from the woman. "She was just trying to kind of fight off these maggots…I was trying to process it—disgust is one thing [I felt] of course," Schotte said. "We had to wait there for help to actually come."

Flight attendants tracked the maggots to a passenger’s bag. When they opened it, they found a piece of rotting fish wrapped in newspaper and covered in writhing maggots. The owner of the suitcase courageously stepped forward to claim the spoiled sea creature.

Passengers were already disgusted, but they were further inconvenienced when Delta decided to return to the Netherlands rather than continue onto Michigan. They were apparently shuttled onto the next departing flight to Michigan while airport officials cleaned the soiled aircraft.

As a sort of reward for their disturbing in-flight experience, Delta awarded all of the passengers, including the victim, 8,000 air miles for future (hopefully maggot-free) travel. Those delayed overnight were given hotel accommodations in Amsterdam, and a $30 meal voucher, which likely didn’t buy much in one of Europe’s most expensive destinations.

“We apologise to the customers of Flight 133 AMS-DTW as their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag,” Delta said in a statement to The Independent. “The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning.”

The Daily Mail reported that the fish’s owner was detained on the airplane after the other passengers had departed. It’s unclear if he will face charges for the episode.