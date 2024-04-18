Delmarva Chick-fil-As offering customers free food April 22-27. What you need to know
If you're planning out your meals for next week and you're in the Delmarva area, you might want to consider a stop at Chick-fil-A.
Chick-fil-A is offering free nuggets and Chick-n-strips from April 22-April 27. Customers can receive five chicken nuggets or two Chick-n-stripes by using the Chick-fil-A app, starting Monday.
“We love surprising our community with giveaways like these,” said Rob Gibson, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A North Pointe Plaza and Chick-fil-A Centre at Salisbury. “We invite our neighbors to take us up on this complimentary menu offer and indulge in a delicious entrée, on us.”
The offer is only available through the Chick-fil-A app and it's limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A account.
Chick-fil-A near me in Delaware
The promotion is only running at participating stores. If you're trying to get the free food, it's best to call ahead and see if your restaurant is participating. Here's a list of Chick-fil-As in Delaware.
1101 Quintilio Dr., Bear
4044 S. Dupont Hwy., Camden
4657 Ogletown Stanton Rd., Ogletown
204 Christiana Mall, Christiana
4737 Concord Pike Ste 760, Brandywine Hundred
1200 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover
3260 Kirkwood Hwy., Prices Corner
701 S. Ridge Ave., Middletown
698 N. Dupont Blvd # C, Milford
30141 Commerce Dr., Millsboro
107 S Dupont Hwy., Near New Castle
1440 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover
19531 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach
22932 Sussex Hwy., Seaford
17 W. Main St., Newark
Chick-fil-A near me in Maryland
12901 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
2736 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury
2300 N Salisbury Blvd G115, Salisbury
1101 Camden Ave, Salisbury
705 Cambridge Marketplace, Cambridge
28632 Marlboro Ave, Easton
1845 Main St, Chester
