Delmarva Chick-fil-As offering customers free food April 22-27. What you need to know

If you're planning out your meals for next week and you're in the Delmarva area, you might want to consider a stop at Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is offering free nuggets and Chick-n-strips from April 22-April 27. Customers can receive five chicken nuggets or two Chick-n-stripes by using the Chick-fil-A app, starting Monday.

“We love surprising our community with giveaways like these,” said Rob Gibson, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A North Pointe Plaza and Chick-fil-A Centre at Salisbury. “We invite our neighbors to take us up on this complimentary menu offer and indulge in a delicious entrée, on us.”

The offer is only available through the Chick-fil-A app and it's limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A account.

Chick-fil-A near me in Delaware

The promotion is only running at participating stores. If you're trying to get the free food, it's best to call ahead and see if your restaurant is participating. Here's a list of Chick-fil-As in Delaware.

1101 Quintilio Dr., Bear

4044 S. Dupont Hwy., Camden

4657 Ogletown Stanton Rd., Ogletown

204 Christiana Mall, Christiana

4737 Concord Pike Ste 760, Brandywine Hundred

1200 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover

3260 Kirkwood Hwy., Prices Corner

701 S. Ridge Ave., Middletown

698 N. Dupont Blvd # C, Milford

30141 Commerce Dr., Millsboro

107 S Dupont Hwy., Near New Castle

1440 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover

19531 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach

22932 Sussex Hwy., Seaford

17 W. Main St., Newark

Chick-fil-A near me in Maryland

12901 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

2736 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

2300 N Salisbury Blvd G115, Salisbury

1101 Camden Ave, Salisbury

705 Cambridge Marketplace, Cambridge

28632 Marlboro Ave, Easton

1845 Main St, Chester

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Free Chick-fil-A: Delmarva restaurants offers nuggets, Chick-n-strips