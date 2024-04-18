Delmarva Chick-fil-As offering customers free food April 22-27. What you need to know

Greg Giesen, Delaware News Journal
·2 min read

If you're planning out your meals for next week and you're in the Delmarva area, you might want to consider a stop at Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is offering free nuggets and Chick-n-strips from April 22-April 27. Customers can receive five chicken nuggets or two Chick-n-stripes by using the Chick-fil-A app, starting Monday.

“We love surprising our community with giveaways like these,” said Rob Gibson, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A North Pointe Plaza and Chick-fil-A Centre at Salisbury. “We invite our neighbors to take us up on this complimentary menu offer and indulge in a delicious entrée, on us.”

The offer is only available through the Chick-fil-A app and it's limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A account.

Chick-fil-A near me in Delaware

The promotion is only running at participating stores. If you're trying to get the free food, it's best to call ahead and see if your restaurant is participating. Here's a list of Chick-fil-As in Delaware.

  • 1101 Quintilio Dr., Bear

  • 4044 S. Dupont Hwy., Camden

  • 4657 Ogletown Stanton Rd., Ogletown

  • 204 Christiana Mall, Christiana

  • 4737 Concord Pike Ste 760, Brandywine Hundred

  • 1200 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover

  • 3260 Kirkwood Hwy., Prices Corner

  • 701 S. Ridge Ave., Middletown

  • 698 N. Dupont Blvd # C, Milford

  • 30141 Commerce Dr., Millsboro

  • 107 S Dupont Hwy., Near New Castle

  • 1440 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover

  • 19531 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach

  • 22932 Sussex Hwy., Seaford

  • 17 W. Main St., Newark

Chick-fil-A near me in Maryland

  • 12901 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

  • 2736 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

  • 2300 N Salisbury Blvd G115, Salisbury

  • 1101 Camden Ave, Salisbury

  • 705 Cambridge Marketplace, Cambridge

  • 28632 Marlboro Ave, Easton

  • 1845 Main St, Chester

