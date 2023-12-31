These Delaware restaurants are open on New Year's Day. Where to dine, order in on Jan. 1

If holiday cooking tired you out and you plan to dine out or order in on New Year’s Eve, we don’t blame you.

To make it easier on all the Delawareans searching for what restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve 2023, we’ve compiled a list of local spots ready to cater to your dining needs over the holiday weekend.

Here’s a list of some restaurants in Delaware that will be open on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Note that this is not a comprehensive list of every open restaurant in the state. Be sure to check the hours of other establishments before you head out during the holiday.

What restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve in Delaware?

Moules frites available at Le Cavalier in Wilmington.

Le Cavalier will be open on New Year’s Eve for patrons with dinner reservations. Call (302) 594-3125 or visit hoteldupont.com.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse is open on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 302-308-4933 or visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/wilmington.

Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen in Rehoboth Beach is open on New Year’s Eve. Call (302) 645-1700 or visit www.rosenfeldsjewishdeli.com.

Bear Diner in Bear is open on New Year’s Eve. Call (302) 322-6242 or visit beardinerde.com.

Route 40 Diner is open on New Year’s Eve. Call (302) 836-4936.

A customer purchases pizza from Grotto Pizza during the Wilmington Blue Rocks South Atlantic League home opener against the Hickory Crawdads at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Hickory won 3-2.

Harpoon Hanna’s is open on New Year’s Eve. Call (302) 539-3095 or visit harpoonhannasrestaurant.com.

Wilmington Diner is open on New Year’s Day. Call (302) 762-6030 or visit www.wilmingtondinerde.com.

Capriotti’s in Bear is open on New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m. Call (302) 838-8898.

Grotto Pizza in Middletown is open on New Year’s Eve. Call (302) 314-9500.

Chain restaurants open on New Year's Day in Delaware

A glimpse of the bay from the tiki bar at Harpoon Hanna's.

The following restaurants will be open on New Year's Day. Some have limited hours while others will be operating normally.

Outback Steakhouse.

Applebee’s.

KFC.

Popeyes.

Red Lobster.

Red Robin.

Chilli’s.

Domino's Pizza; hours vary by location.

Hooter’s.

Krispy Kreme.

Buffalo Wild Wings.

Wendy’s.

IHOP; hours vary by location.

Burger King; hours vary by location.

Taco Bell; hours vary by location.

Cracker Barrel.

Waffle House.

McDonald’s; hours vary by location.

Starbucks; hours vary by location.

Dunkin’; hours vary by location.

Texas Roadhouse; hours vary by location.

