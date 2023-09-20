Debt-Saddled Hanesbrands Might Sell Champion

Vicki M. Young
·3 min read
0

A “for sale” sign might be coming to Champion.

Hanesbrands Inc. on Tuesday said it’s eyeing a “broad range of alternatives” for the activewear brand, after activist investor Barington Capital urged the North Carolina apparel company to shave down its $3.6 billion debt bill last month.

More from Sourcing Journal

Though it might end up keeping Champion, the Hanesbrands board is mulling a sale or “other strategic transaction” focused on driving value for shareholders, the company said in a statement.

According to Hanesbrands chairman Ronald L. Nelson, Champion could benefit from ownership separate from the innerwear specialist, which built an empire on close-to-skin garments from Hanes, Bali, Playtex and Maidenform.

CEO Steve Bratspies said Hanesbrands is working to “drive accelerated growth and profitability” while streamlining the business and priming the company for “long-term success.”

News of a potential Champion sale comes as Hanesbrands closes its lone remaining U.S. cut-and-sew facility this month. It ran into trouble last year when it wound up with too much inventory like much of the apparel industry. Many retail partners cut innerwear replenishment orders this year, and Champion sales fell short of expectations, leaving the highly leveraged company in a financial pressure cooker.

Hanesbrands got started on cutting costs last month when it relocated of a few hundred U.S. jobs offshore after January layoffs. Two years ago, the company announced a plan to shore up finances and streamline its global supply chain.

Barington Capital chairman James Mitarotonda in August turned up the heat, telling Nelson to get Hanesbrands back to creating shareholder value.

“In order to reverse Hanesbrands’ rapidly declining share price, we believe the company must immediately focus on cash generation and debt reduction while also considering new management and directors to implement these performance enhancing initiatives,” Mitarotonda wrote in a letter to Nelson.

Hanesbrands fired back at Barington, stating that the board has the “right mix of expertise and diversity” and that the company’s Full Potential Plan will “unlock significant opportunities.”

The plan projected Champion becoming a $3 billion global brand by 2024, and outlined a goal to double the company’s market share with millennial and Gen Z consumers.

For the second quarter ended July 1, Hanesbrands reported innerwear sales rising 3 percent from a year earlier, while activewear fell 19 percent over the same period. Activewear sales have slowed industrywide after surging during the pandemic.

It hasn’t been all doom and gloom for Champion, however. Earlier this month, Hanesbrands struck an agreement with G-III Apparel Group to design, produce and distribute Champion and its value-oriented sibling, C9 Champion, in North America.

“G-III’s proven track record in category expansion and their best-in-class global infrastructure will enable us to reach a wider consumer base who already are, or will soon become, loyal to the Champion brand for generations,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, president, global activewear for Hanesbrands, in a statement dated Sept. 7.

She continued, “This partnership creates a significant opportunity to leverage G-III’s expertise in the outerwear category and their diversified distribution network, which will enable us to extend our offerings and support the brand’s lifestyle proposition.”

Additional reporting by Jessica Binns.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shaquille O'Neal led edtech startup Edsoma's $2.5M seed round

    Edsoma, a startup that developed an AI-powered reading, education and communication platform for children, raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Shaquille O'Neal. "He didn't ask me for money; what he asked was actually 'I would like you to help me get this out,'" O'Neal said moments after stepping off stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Edsoma raised the $2.5 million from more than a dozen individual investors — or family and friends as Wallgren put it — with a post-funding valuation of $14 million.

  • Panthers DT Derrick Brown chased Saints WR Michael Thomas down tunnel after Monday's game

    Things got heated after "Monday Night Football."

  • Upside Foods’ Uma Valeti on why it’s so difficult to scale cultivated meat

    Uma Valeti, founder and CEO of UPSIDE Foods, has been a champion of the cultivated meat industry, and especially its work in reducing the dependence on animals for food, since he was a cardiologist. In a one-on-one interview at TechCrunch Disrupt, Valeti explained that lots of people want to eat the cultivated chicken product UPSIDE Foods is producing — it just can’t make enough. UPSIDE Foods has raised over $600 million to date and is building facilities so it can produce at a higher rate.

  • Dry skin? Acne? Rash? This do-it-all soap can help — and it's on sale for $15

    Shared one of 32,000+ fans: 'I don't even know where to begin to list the benefits I'm receiving.'

  • Plaid's Zack Perret on Visa, valuations and privacy

    When Plaid won TechCrunch Disrupt 2013’s Hackathon, it wasn’t even Plaid yet. Since then, the startup has taken a journey full of twists and turns, including its scuppered acquisition by Visa, followed by a funding round that put it at a $13.4 billion valuation, to the lows of a privacy class action lawsuit and layoffs last year. In a wide-ranging conversation at this year’s Disrupt, founder Zach Perret talked candidly about all those topics.

  • Rick Fox on not running from challenges – on court or on climate

    Rick Fox took an unconventional path to becoming a startup founder – not least of which includes being a three-time NBA Champion, taking the crown alongside fellow Los Angeles Lakers players Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Fox retired from basketball after a thirteen-year career. “I learned from the teams I was on,” he explained during a one-on-one interview at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.

  • Volvo EX30 Deep Dive: Designing a budget SUV

    We take a ride in Volvo's upcoming entry electric CUV, the EX30, and learn about how this premium model cuts costs and maintains sustainability.

  • As Robinhood eyes global expansion, CEO says: 'We've made a lot of progress'

    Ten years ago, Robinhood was founded to “democratize” stock trading, or more simply, to make it more accessible for anyone to trade stocks. Today, its goal is simple: To democratize finance for all, according to CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev – who was on the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt. Acknowledging that a few years ago, people might not have taken Robinhood seriously as a place to save for retirement, Tenev believes the narrative around his company has changed.

  • DOJ investigates Elon Musk perks at Tesla

    The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.

  • Halle Berry and Kristin Chenoweth love Bio-Oil for stretch marks — and it's down to $10

    Amazon's No. 1 bestseller is also known for giving skin a healthy glow.