Debbie Gibson, 51, reflects on her ‘rebirth’ in new bikini post: ‘You are worthy of living your best life’

Debbie Gibson celebrates her 51st birthday with a vulnerable post on Instagram. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Debbie Gibson is celebrating her “rebirth.”

The “Lost In Your Eyes” singer, who turned 51 on August 31, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sporting a black bikini while standing in an outdoor shower at the Las Vegas hotel the Venetian. The artist, who showed off her toned physique, used the milestone as a way to reflect.

“On this, the night of my Birthday, and a life moment that is like a rebirth, this felt like the perfect expression of my journey to this magical moment,” she began the caption. “When I was at my lowest points in the last decade, literally laying face down on the cold bathroom floor in physical and emotional pain, inside I was still looking up and trusting that some way, somehow I was going to find myself as you see me in this picture…Looking up to the skies with stars showering down on me and bathed in a light that would help me project to all of you strength and joy and music and empowerment and the knowledge that the visions you hold for yourself and the voices in your own head are far more powerful than anything external threatening to take you down.”

The America’s Most Musical Family host concluded her post with, “Once you announce to the universe that you are open to receive, it may take a moment, a year, or a decade, but you will eventually reclaim your freedom that’s there inside you… right inside you. So, put it out there. Start today. You are worthy of living your best life. Happy rebirth day … hands to the sky and let the stars shower their light upon you.”

Last year, Gibson honored her 50th birthday by giving advice to her younger self. The singer, who rose to fame when she was just 16, told People, “If I could go back in time, I would tell myself to worry less and enjoy more. I always was a perfectionist to a fault, especially in preparing for live shows. As I've evolved, I've learned that what we consider imperfections are actually what make us unique and what makes a one-of-a-kind live performance!"

Gibson isn’t just looking back. The pop star just released her first album in more than 20 years, titled The Body Remembers. Of the new work, which was written during the early pandemic lockdowns, she told Rolling Stone, “I was writing both upbeats and ballads, but I was gravitating toward the upbeats just because everybody needs that energy shift now. Pop music does that — it shifts energy. That’s where the title comes from — the body remembers all the visceral moments tied to your favorite pop songs.”