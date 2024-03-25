DAYS Spoilers: Kristen Plays Theresa for a Fool

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 26 show what happens when Kristen and Alex put their plan for Theresa and Brady into play.

Jump! How High?

Theresa (Emily O’Brien) thinks she’s the cleverest woman in Salem. Just look how she played both Xander (Paul Telfer, who recently had a big reunion) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) over the Kiriakis fortune. Theresa has no idea just how big of an amateur she is compared to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Now that Kristen has decided that Brady (Eric Martsolf) might fall in love with Theresa again, she is bringing out her big guns. Kristen manages to make Theresa do what Kristen wants…while making Theresa think it’s her own idea.

One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

The plan is to keep Brady from Theresa so that Kristen can have Brady, and Alex can have Theresa. But Brady isn’t exactly getting with the program. He confronts Alex over what he and Kristen think they’re doing. But does he actually know what their doing?

Brady’s priority right now is Tate (Jamie Martin Mann). And he knows that he and Kristen are never, ever getting back together. So he must be wondering what they’re doing. Especially, he doesn’t suspect why.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) exchanged wedding vows when they both thought they were going to die. Well, now they’re not dead. And they’re not married either. But do they want to be? They have a lot to discuss. And they’ve kind of been avoiding it. Not anymore!

Wonder of Wonder, Miracle of Miracles

Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) heart healed itself. A miracle! Abe’s (James Reynolds) memory came back all by itself. Another miracle! They both sound pretty unbelievable. Maybe that’s why Paulina and Abe keep talking about it. Maybe they think if they keep repeating it enough, we’ll believe it. How’s that working for you all?

