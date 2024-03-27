DAYS Photo Recap: Holly Steps Toward The Truth…Plus, Bizarre Accusations And Lies

The Wednesday, March 28 episode of Days of our Lives recap photos reveal drama unfolded as Holly worried about Nicole. Plus, friendships hung in the balance while conmen remained wary.

Recap Photo Gallery

Marlena (Deidre Hall) worried about Eric (Greg Vaughan) while Nicole (Arianne Zucker) worried about Holly (Ashley Puzemis). Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) remained frustrated in the halfway house. Stephanie (Abigail Klein) listened to Everett (Blake Berris) and later confronted Jada (Elia Cantu). Finally, Xander (Paul Telfer) stopped by Harris’s (Steve Burton). See it all in the photo gallery below.

Marlena didn’t understand why Eric let Nicole throw Jude’s christening party. She was especially unhappy to learn he’d agreed to it without even talking to Sloan. Marlena said all she wanted was for Eric to be happily married.

Stephanie ran into Everett, and she sat with him. During their talk, he admitted that he still had memory gaps. For instance, he couldn’t remember his father at all. Stephanie seemed concerned.

Nicole and Holly talked plans for Jude’s christening. Holly was upset over her mom not believing that the drugs weren’t Tate’s. She wasn’t acting like herself, and Nicole worried she was sick, but Holly insisted she wasn’t. Nicole insisted that her daughter had nothing to be sorry for.

Nicole went to the chapel and lit a candle before saying a prayer.

Nicole was happy to see Eric. She explained that since she’d lost her son she had spent more time praying.

Eric told Nicole he had a confession to make. He admitted he’d seen her calm down Jude with Sloan the other day.

Tate reread his journal entry before angrily tearing it out. He felt the whole exercise was stupid.

Holly tried to figure out how to call Tate. She ultimately landed on saying she was his mother.

Tate told Holly to take care of her mother instead of worrying about telling the truth and getting him released from the halfway house.

Marlena ran into Everett on her way home. She seemed surprised, and she mentioned their upcoming sessions.

Everett told Marlena he wasn’t sure he wanted to do hypnotherapy. However, she insisted, noting that not knowing could be worse than learning the truth. He reluctantly agreed to come to their next session.

Stephanie saw Jada, and she called her out for not saying hello. Jada said she was busy and had a lot on her mind.

Jada blamed Stephanie for not looking more deeply into Everett’s past. She insisted that Stephanie was the other woman. Stephanie called her out, but Jada was unmoved, especially when Stephanie had sympathy for Everett not remembering anything. Jada called him a lying sociopath.

Xander stopped by Harris’s to thank him. However, Harris said he couldn’t identify his shooter, so the judge made the right call. Even so, Xander firmly said he hadn’t shot Harris.

Harris and Xander shared a drink. They discussed their past bad decisions, and Xander reiterated that he’d never been dumb enough to shoot a cop.

The post DAYS Photo Recap: Holly Steps Toward The Truth…Plus, Bizarre Accusations And Lies appeared first on Soap Hub