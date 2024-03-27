DAYS Photo Recap: Holly Steps Toward The Truth…Plus, Bizarre Accusations And Lies
Rachel Dillin
·3 min read
The Wednesday, March 28 episode of Days of our Lives recap photos reveal drama unfolded as Holly worried about Nicole. Plus, friendships hung in the balance while conmen remained wary.
Recap Photo Gallery
Marlena (Deidre Hall) worried about Eric (Greg Vaughan) while Nicole (Arianne Zucker) worried about Holly (Ashley Puzemis). Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) remained frustrated in the halfway house. Stephanie (Abigail Klein) listened to Everett (Blake Berris) and later confronted Jada (Elia Cantu). Finally, Xander (Paul Telfer) stopped by Harris’s (Steve Burton). See it all in the photo gallery below.
No Man’s Sky is still getting major updates. Developer Hello Games’ “Orbital” update, due Wednesday, adds procedurally generated space stations, a ship editor and a Guild system to the nearly eight-year-old space sim.
Amazon will have to provide information about the ads running on its platform in a publicly accessible online archive after all, following a decision by the European Union's highest court Wednesday. The ads transparency requirement is contained in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), an online governance and algorithmic accountability rulebook, which has applied to Amazon's marketplace since late August 2023. Other tech giants designated under the DSA have complied with the ads transparency provision.
PayPal Ventures' latest investment is in an Indonesian startup that provides personal insurance products covering a variety of risks, including accidents, phone screen damage, and ticket cancellations to over 5 million customers. Qoala has secured $47 million in a new round co-led by PayPal Ventures and MassMutual Ventures, the five-year-old startup said Wednesday. MUFG Innovation Partners, Omidyar Network as well as existing backers Flourish Ventures, Eurazeo and AppWorks also participated in the Series C funding, which brings Qoala's total funding to more than $130 million since its inception.