It was a day full of deceit on the March 29, 2024 episode of General Hospital, and it was all aimed at the same person.

Meds Mischief

When Valentine (James Patrick Stuart) arranged to meet with Brennan (Charles Mesure), the man behind Pikeman, things took a shocking turn when Valentine revealed the next step in their plan to eliminate Sonny (Maurice Benard). Valentine told his boss that he had devised a plan to manipulate Sonny’s bipolar medication. His medication would now be mostly a placebo in hopes of making Sonny paranoid, manic, and easier to take down.

This information comes just as Sonny has already been demonstrating paranoia over Jason’s (Steve Burton) return and Carly’s (Laura Wright) involvement, thinking the two have been plotting against him. When the two visited Sonny to try to explain things, he became frantic and kicked them out. Clearly, the medication switch has already begun.

Ava’s Skeevy Scheme

When it was just Sonny and Ava (Maura West) in the apartment and Sonny stepped out of the living room without his phone, that was, of course, the exact moment Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) texted him with the news that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) woke up. Ava saw the text and instead of immediately informing Sonny, hid his phone, not wanting anything to distract from their night in together.

When Sonny returned, Ava told him Dante had woken up but said it was after she called the hospital for an update. She continued her lie by saying he couldn’t see his son until tomorrow because the doctors were in with him. Sonny believed her and the two enjoyed a drink while he vented to her about Jason and Carly. In typical, manic Sonny fashion, the moment ended with him kissing Ava.

How long do you think it will take for someone to realize Sonny’s medication has been hacked? Let us know in the comments.

The post A Day Of Deceit On General Hospital…And It Was All Against Sonny appeared first on Soap Hub